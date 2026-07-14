A Korean Wolverine: Meet Ryan Jung, a top U.S. college football kicking prospect

The 17-year-old kicker, who moved from Korea to the United States, has earned a full scholarship to Michigan and is emerging as a top recruit in the 2028 class.

One of American football's top kicking prospects for the class of 2028 is a name that may surprise some — one that comes from a country where the sport is barely played.

That would be Ryan Jung.

Last month, the 17-year-old committed to the University of Michigan on a full scholarship, becoming one of the first recruits in the Wolverines' 2028 class.

Jung said he had long dreamed of playing for Michigan in an interview with the Korea Daily, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.

An image showing American football kicker Ryan Jung committed to the Michigan Wolverines. The image was captured from Jung's Instagram. SCREEN CAPTURE

His commitment has already drawn attention in the United States, with local media closely following both his decision and his performances on the field.

Jung moved to California at the age of 12, initially hoping to become a footballer — the kind that plays in the World Cup — according to the Korea Daily. But his path changed after entering middle school. After giving up the sport in eighth grade, he discovered that his powerful foot was well suited for kicking in American football.

Determined to pursue the sport at the highest level, Jung sought elite training across the country, moving from Tennessee to Florida and most recently to Georgia. While in Florida, he trained at IMG Academy in Bradenton, one of the nation's top athletic programs.

His talent quickly caught the attention of Kohl's Professional Camps, one of the country's premier kicking camps.

"Jung had an impressive performance at the 2026 Kohl's Underclassman Challenge," the camp wrote on its website. "He impressed with his leg strength and his command of his ball striking."

The camp also praised his showing at the 2025 Kohl's Eastern Winter Showcase in Pittsburgh, saying he displayed "impressive power and consistency that set him apart."

"Jung demonstrated impressive leg strength and ball contact at the 2025 Kohl's National Scholarship Camp, scoring 27 points in field goal charting and achieving the top kickoff score for the 2028 class with another standout 68-yard kick," the camp added.

With his college future already secured, Jung now hopes to follow in the footsteps of Koo Young-hoe, the first Korean to play in the NFL, he told the Korea Daily.

"Because of the language and cultural differences, I don't think I was treated the same as the other players until I proved myself," Jung said. "But seeing Koo Young-hoe succeed after moving to the United States at around the same age gave me confidence. Now, I'm actually glad to be one of the few Asian players because it helps me stand out."





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]