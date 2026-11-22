SHINee’s Minho apologizes in an Instagram story, right, on Nov. 3. A still from a video, left, appears to show a runner pushing him near the waist during the 2026 JTBC Seoul Marathon on Nov. 1. SCREEN CAPTURE

SHINee’s Minho gave up his Seoul Marathon result after a video showed him receiving a push. The incident has reignited debate over disqualification rules for amateur runners.

Should a recreational runner be disqualified for receiving even the slightest help during a marathon? And given the nature of amateur sports, how much assistance should be allowed?

The controversy began after Minho, a member of boy band SHINee, allegedly received a slight push from another runner on the back during the JTBC Seoul Marathon on Nov. 1.

The moment was caught on tape and went viral online. The clip soon sparked debate across online communities over the fairness of such assistance in sports games.

Critics argued that the race was unfair since Minho had received physical assistance that other runners did not. They also questioned why he had been allowed to start in Group B, which is reserved for runners with qualifying times between 3 hours and 3 hours, 27 minutes and 54 seconds, even though the singer had never completed a full marathon before the race.

Some accused organizers of giving him preferential treatment because he is a celebrity and an influencer who creates running-related content on social media.

As the controversy continued, Minho announced several days later that he won't accept his running record from the competition.

“I will not accept the result, or the record,” Minho said.

He had aimed to run the marathon in under three hours. He was close and finished in 3 hours and 18 seconds.

The debate has continued, however. Some runners argue that if the same standard applied to Minho were strictly enforced for every recreational participant, a significant number of runners would face disqualification.

Runners set off at the start of the 2026 JTBC Seoul Marathon on Sejong-daero in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 1. KIM JONG-HO

Under the rules alone, Minho’s case could constitute grounds for disqualification.

Article 6.3.3 of the Korea Association of Athletics Federations competition rules states that an athlete may be disqualified for receiving physical assistance that could help propel the runner forward. The only exception is assistance given to help a fallen athlete back to their feet. The Korean federation follows the competition rules of World Athletics, which means that the rule applied to Minho is an international standard.

But another provision of the rules narrows how those rules apply to mass-participation races.

Article 1.3 states the rules apply in mass-participation races only to elite runners and other defined categories — such as age groups — when finishing positions determine prizes or awards.

Minho entered the recreational division that had 30,000 participants. He was an amateur with no previous full-marathon record, but was placed in Group B because organizers classified him as an invited runner. That leaves room to argue that the rule did not apply to him under Article 1.3.

However, critics argue that recreational runners are also eligible for awards by age group and should therefore be subject to the competition rules.

Many in Korea’s marathon community believe Minho’s celebrity status amplified the controversy at a time when the country’s running population is nearing 10 million and recreational runner participation at major races is surging.

Runners, including marathoner Lee Bong-ju, front, corporate workers and runners participate in a marathon held at World Cup Park in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Oct. 4. S-OIL

“If you apply elite-athlete rules to recreational runners, a considerable number of them would be disqualified,” Hwang Young-cho, a former marathon Olympic gold medalist and the current coach of the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation marathon team, said. “That rule could see issues with all people who receive water or drinks from supporters outside official water stations, people who run without shirts and runners who put on unusual performances.”

“Local residents come out and gladly hand runners water, bread or chocolate [outside official water stations] at prestigious marathons such as [the] Boston and London [marathons],” Hwang said. “It is considered part of the race experience.”

“Pushing someone along or making sure a first-time marathoner has water is common in running clubs,” Kim Hyeong-sik, CEO of Run Concierge, a company that helps hosts running-related events, said. “If organizers had made it clear in advance that he was an invited runner, I don’t think [him competing in Group B] would have been an issue.”

“This is not something that warrants disqualification,” Yang Se-yun, CEO of running education company Gona, said. “The issue seems to have emerged because the running population has grown and even recreational runners have become increasingly focused on records and rankings. Still, if recreational runners want their records to be formally recognized, it is better to race in accordance with the athletics federation’s rules.”





BY KIM YOUNG-JU [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]