A football club held hostage? Paju's funding crisis points to political machinations.

The club, whose de facto owner is the mayor, has found itself caught in a boardroom battle after a new city leader was elected.

What began as a payroll crisis at Paju Frontier FC, a newcomer to the K League, has deepened into a political battle in the boardroom with the election of a new mayor.

"The 1.5 billion won ($1.12 million) shortfall in the club's budget is the amount Paju City pledged to raise through sponsorships from major companies based in the city," the club, whose de facto owner is the mayor as a publicly owned entity, said in a statement issued under general manager Hwangbo Kwan's name.

"The club included the amount in its budget after former mayor [Kim Kyung-il], who led efforts to establish the professional team, promised that the city would secure sponsorships or make up any shortfall if the funding failed to materialize," a source from the club said. "The budget went through the board of directors for review and approval, and the city received a written report on the board's deliberations and decision."





Mounting evidence, continued denials

A JoongAng Ilbo investigation confirmed the club's account, which City Hall has rejected.

"When efforts to secure sponsorships from major local companies failed, [former Mayor] Kim told the club that the city would make up the shortfall through the National Sports Promotion Fund and directed it to reflect the amount in its budget," a source close to Kim said. "City officials who helped establish Paju FC were also aware of the commitment."

The funding pledge unraveled after the June 3 local elections sent Son Bae-chan to the mayor's office

"I know nothing about it," Son said as he refused to honor his predecessor's commitment.

As the club's finances deteriorated while it waited for the city to reconsider, Paju City instead launched an audit into possible financial mismanagement.

Paju Mayor Son Bae-chan, second from left, celebrates his victory in the June 3 local elections on June 4. SON BAE-CHAN'S OFFICE

"The city has never made a decision to provide the club with an additional 1.5 billion won," said a Paju City Hall official in a phone interview with the JoongAng Ilbo. "There are claims that the former mayor made such a pledge, but we have received no information about it from city officials involved in establishing the club."

The city nevertheless insisted that the burden of securing the money rested with the club, not the municipal government. "In principle, the club was supposed to raise the 1.5 billion won itself," the official said when asked whether it was fair to fault the team for budgeting funds promised by the mayor.

"Some believe the city's accusations of mismanagement are a pretext for a broader power play," said a source familiar with Paju City affairs. "The idea, according to talk circulating locally, is to use the funding shortfall to force out certain club executives and eventually install figures aligned with the current mayor. Word is spreading that the city plans to offer the club the missing 1.5 billion won on the condition that some of its top executives step down.”





A political scheme already in motion

The speculation may have some substance, as individuals claiming to be in line for jobs at Paju FC have begun to emerge.

Several football officials told the JoongAng Ilbo they recently met someone at a university football tournament who introduced themselves as someone who had been promised a role overseeing player recruitment at Paju FC. The individual reportedly told them, "From now on, you can discuss potential transfers to Paju with me."

Another individual has been telling people that they will soon take up a senior position at Paju FC. The same person had reportedly fiercely opposed the club's establishment and argued that "Paju doesn't need a professional football team." The individual also claimed that "people on my side will soon join the club's board of directors to help out.”

The logo of the Paju Frontier FC K LEAGUE

The timing raises questions. Both individuals who claim they will soon assume roles at Paju FC were directly or indirectly involved in operating a local K3 League club that ceased operations when the professional team was launched.

"We currently have no plans to bring in anyone from outside the club to take on player recruitment duties, which remain the responsibility of our existing scouting staff," director Hwangbo said.

"I've been told by several acquaintances in the football community that similar speculation is circulating. But I found it so unreasonable that I simply laughed it off. We have too many immediate problems to address to pay attention to unsubstantiated talk.”





Football clubs at the mercy of politics

The practice of replacing executives at K League clubs owned by local governments based on political loyalties rather than professional qualifications after a change in ownership has long drawn criticism for undermining operational efficiency.

Cutting budgets or withholding funds under one pretext or another has also been a way to exert pressure on clubs. Now, Paju FC's financial crisis has left several football officials worried that history may be repeating itself.

Spanish manager Gerard Nus coaches Paju Frontier FC in an undated photo. K LEAGUE

In Paju, the consequences are falling on the players. Despite giving their all on the pitch, they now find their pay caught in the middle of a financial dispute.

Paju FC has defied expectations in its inaugural season under Spanish manager Gerard Nus. The club has recorded eight victories through 26 rounds despite spending less on its squad than any of the other 16 teams in K League 2.

Paju sits 12th in the standings with 30 points, but the gap with seventh-placed Gyeongnam FC is just five points, which leaves a top 10 finish within reach. The Gyeonggi club also boasts the league's sixth-highest average attendance, a sign that its debut season has been a success both on the pitch and in the stands.





BY SONG JI-HOON [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]