32 years after breaking the barrier, Park Chan-ho does it again as first Korean investor in MLB team

From left: Park Chan-ho, Athletics owner John Fisher, actor Ken Jeong and Athletics CEO Marc Badain pose for a photo during the Team61-Athletics strategic partnership conference at The Westin Seoul Parnas in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on July 27. NEWS1

The pioneer joins the Athletics as an adviser with a $70 million investment by his consortium, Team61, as the club prepares to move to Las Vegas.

Park Chan-ho, the first Korean to play in MLB, has now become the first Korean to invest in a major league franchise as he joins the Athletics as a senior adviser to the owner and a key shareholder.

"It's a dream come true to become part of an MLB ownership group," Park said during a news conference at The Westin Seoul Parnas in southern Seoul on Monday. "Although I won't have management control, I will serve as a senior adviser, providing advice on club operations and scouting. I'll also be involved in partnerships with Korean companies and the recruitment of Korean players."

"Through this partnership with the Athletics, I hope to expand international exchanges and strengthen the club's marketing platform in Korea," he added. "I also want to enhance the Athletics' global brand value."

The agreement marks the first acquisition of an ownership stake in an MLB franchise by Korean capital.

At the center of the strategic partnership is an equity investment by Team61, a consortium led by Park, with actor Ken Jeong, who was on hand on Monday, also involved. The 61 in the name refers to Park's uniform number during his playing career.

Team61 announced a $70 million investment last year. Of that amount, $55 million has already been invested, while the remaining $15 million is to be finalized pending approval from the MLB commissioner's office.

Park Chan-ho during his playing days with the Los Angeles Dodgers JOONGANG ILBO

Park became the first Korean to play in MLB when he debuted with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1994. He later played for the Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres and several other clubs, compiling 124 career wins before leaving the majors after the 2010 season.

He spent the following year with the Orix Buffaloes in Japan before returning to Korea in 2012 to finish his playing career with his hometown club, the Hanwha Eagles. Since retiring, he has served as a special adviser to the Padres and as the KBO's international ambassador.

The Athletics were founded in 1901 as one of the American League's original franchises. Based first in Philadelphia, the club later moved to Kansas City, Missouri, before relocating to Oakland, California, in 1968. The franchise has won nine World Series titles and is widely known for its low-budget, analytics-driven approach popularized by the 2011 film "Moneyball."

The club is currently preparing to relocate to Las Vegas. Once its new stadium is completed in 2028, the Athletics will leave their temporary home in Sacramento.

Considering that he never played for the Athletics during his career, Park explained how the unlikely partnership came together.

Park Chan-ho, left, speaks alongside Athletics owner John Fisher, second from left, actor Ken Jeong, third from left, and Athletics President Marc Badain during a news conference announcing a strategic partnership between the investment consortium Team61 and the MLB club at The Westin Seoul Parnas in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on July 27. YONHAP

"I discussed similar investment opportunities with other clubs, but it wasn't easy for established franchises to offer me an ownership stake," Park said.

"Three years ago, when I heard the Athletics were moving to Las Vegas, I approached them first. A relocating franchise needs to build a new fan base. Las Vegas is also a city visited by many Koreans, so the club was eager to engage with me, which eventually led to the equity investment."

The Athletics plan to use the partnership to expand their marketing efforts across Asia, including Korea, according to John Fisher, who has owned the club since 2005.

Although 30 Korean players have reached the major leagues since Park broke the barrier, none has ever played for the Athletics. The possibility of signing a Korean player was a recurring topic during Monday's news conference.

Even Athletics CEO Marc Badain hinted at the possibility of signing a Korean player in the future, saying that he is visiting the country with the club’s scouting team.





BY KO BONG-JUN [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]