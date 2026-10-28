2002 World Cup hero Seol Ki-hyeon named Gimhae FC manager

Former Korean national team star Seol Ki-hyeon poses for a photo during an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Dec. 7, 2020. KIM KYOUNG-ROK

The former attacker hopes to draw on his experience to elevate the languishing club, currently at the bottom of the K League 2.

Seol Ki-hyeon, one of the key players of the 2002 FIFA World Cup on home soil, has been appointed manager of Gimhae FC in the K League 2.

The club announced Wednesday that it had named Seol its sixth head coach, marking his second stint as a professional club gaffer following his time at Gyeongnam FC.

Seol was a key member of Korea's historic run to the semifinals of the 2002 World Cup, scoring a dramatic late equalizer against Italy in the Round of 16 to help the Taeguk Warriors advance to the quarterfinals.

During his playing career, Seol competed in major European leagues, including Belgium's top flight and the English Premier League, before returning to Korea to play in the K League toward the end of his career.

He began his coaching career at Sungkyunkwan University before serving as an assistant coach for the Korean national team and later as head coach of Gyeongnam FC.

Gimhae FC currently sits at the bottom of the 17-team K League 2 standings with four matches remaining this season. The club hopes to rebuild under Seol and challenge for a place near the top of the table next season.

“I want to draw on my experience coaching Gyeongnam FC to build a team with a distinct identity at Gimhae FC,” Seol said. “During my time at Gyeongnam, we reached the playoffs three times, but I was disappointed that we never secured promotion.”

“I want to build a team around young, talented players and play fast-paced football so that no opponent can take us lightly.”

Seol also acknowledged the challenges facing Gimhae, including financial constraints.

“The team is currently in a difficult situation, and the club's finances are also tight,” Seol said. “But I believe we can achieve good results if we work together with players who understand the club's philosophy and have a strong desire to succeed.”

“I'll do my best to help the team secure a home victory as soon as possible.”

Seol will greet fans at Gimhae's home match against Cheonan City on Sunday before taking charge of his first match as head coach against Hwaseong FC at home on Nov. 7.





BY PIH JU-YOUNG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]