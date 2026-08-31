2 Koreans tie for 14th at PGA Tour playoff finale

Kim Si-woo of Korea watches his putt on the fifth green during the third round of the PGA Tour Championship golf tournament on Aug 29 in Atlanta. AP/YONHAP

Kim Si-woo became the first Korean to earn more than $10 million in a PGA Tour season after tying Tom Kim for 14th at the Tour Championship.

Kim Si-woo and Tom Kim have closed out the PGA Tour playoffs by tying for 14th place at the finale in Atlanta.

The two unrelated Kims both shot a nine-under 271 at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in the capital of the U.S. state of Georgia on Sunday. They ended up seven strokes behind the champion, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, and each took home $536,250.

This pushed Kim Si-woo's earnings for the season to $10,271,694, making him the first Korean player in tour history to make more than $10 million in a season. Tom Kim has made just over $5.3 million this year.

The Tour Championship is open only to the top 30 players in FedEx Cup points following two playoff events, the FedEx St. Jude Championship and the BMW Championship. Kim Si-woo was fourth, and Tom Kim ranked 29th.

Both players shot in the 60s in all four rounds, with Tom Kim wrapping things up with his third straight round of two under 68, while Kim Si-woo followed his 65 in the third round with a 69 in the final round.

Kim Si-woo has been one of the most consistent players on the tour this year. He has had 11 top-10 finishes, the second-highest total behind only Scheffler's 13. And no player has had more rounds in the 60s and more subpar rounds than Kim, who leads the tour in both categories with 55 and 66, respectively.

The only thing missing in Kim's 2026 resume is a win. His 11 top-10s include three runner-up finishes. The four-time tour winner has not had a victory since January 2023.

Tom Kim chips on the first hole during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament on Aug. 28 in Atlanta. REUTERS/YONHAP

Tom Kim was an afterthought earlier this year but returned to relevance by winning the Genesis Scottish Open in July, his first title since October 2023.

Kim has had four top-20 finishes in six tournaments since that drought-busting victory.

Both Korean players are expected to make the International Team for the Presidents Cup, the biennial match-play competition pitting non-European international players against a team of American stars.

The top six golfers based on world rankings after the Tour Championship will earn automatic selections for the International Team. Prior to the tournament, Kim Si-woo was No. 1 and Tom Kim was No. 4 in the International Team standings.

Another Korean player, Im Sung-jae, was at No. 9, and he did not qualify for the Tour Championship.





Yonhap