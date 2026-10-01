14-year-old archer Kang Yeon-seo beats her idol, teammate to win bronze at Asian Games

Kang Yeon-seo of Korea, 14, raises both arms as she steps onto the podium after winning bronze in the women's individual compound archery event at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square in Okazaki, Japan, on Oct. 1. YONHAP

The middle schooler met Park Jung-yoon after starting on the opposite side of the women’s individual event bracket.

Before making the women's compound archery national team for the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Japan, teen archer Kang Yeon-seo said she grew up idolizing her future teammate, Park Jung-yoon.

Then on Thursday, Kang, the 14-year-old middle school student, defeated the 29-year-old for the bronze medal in the women's individual event of the Asiad.

"She has been my role model and we have become really close," Kang said. "It has been such a fun experience to be competing with her on the same team. She offered me big congratulations on my medal today. I hope we can both make the national team next year so I will get to train with her again."

Kang and Park Jung-yoon joined a third member of the team, Park Ye-rin, for the women's team bronze medal Wednesday. For the individual event, Kang and Park Jung-yoon were on opposite sides of the bracket, meaning that if they kept on winning, they would meet in the gold medal match.

Both won in the quarterfinals to start Thursday, but then both lost in the semifinals, setting up a duel that ensured only one of them would take home an individual medal.

"I was really disappointed we didn't meet each other in the final," Kang said. "After I lost in the semifinals, I was cheering for her to win her match and go get the gold medal. It was quite windy out there today and I think she was having a difficult time."

Park Jung-yoon said she was only happy to see her young teammate on the podium.

Kang Yeon-seo of Korea, 14, holds up a friendship ring she shares with her friends on the podium after winning bronze in the women's individual compound archery event at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square in Okazaki, Japan, on Oct. 1. YONHAP

"Yeon-seo has not been in archery for very long, but she is getting better so fast," Park Jung-yoon added. "She has talent, but she also has an incredible work ethic. I learn a great deal from her as well just by training with her."

Kang said her next goal is to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where compound archery will make its Summer Games debut with the mixed team competition.

After winning the team bronze medal Wednesday, Kang said she received messages even from friends that she had not talked to lately.

"I was so grateful," Kang said with a smile. "They made me feel like I had accomplished something big."

Kang added that she hoped she would not be the last teenager to win an Asian Games archery medal.

"I know some young archers who have been cheering for me, saying they want to see me succeed," Kang said. "I want to tell them that if I can do it, they can all do it, too, regardless of their age. I would love to be on the same national team with them in the future."





Yonhap