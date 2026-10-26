Children take part in a rice harvesting event at the wetland rice paddies in Yeouido Saetgang Ecological Park in Seoul on Oct. 26. KIM JONG-HO

Children take part in a rice harvesting event at the wetland rice paddies in Yeouido Saetgang Ecological Park in Seoul on Oct. 26. Established in 1997, the park is Korea's first ecological park, providing habitats for birds and wetland plants. Participants harvested rice planted in June and experienced traditional farming activities, including threshing and winnowing. The harvested rice will be used to feed migratory birds visiting nearby Bamseom Island during winter.