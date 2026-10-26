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Not going up, up, up
An employee arranges gold products at the Korea Gold Exchange’s Jangan branch in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 26.
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Don't skimp on the shrimp
Visitors buy saeujeot, or salted fermented shrimp, at a food festival held at World Cup Peace Plaza in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Oct. 26.
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Modern gukak fills the greenhouse
Fusion gukak, or traditional Korean music, ensemble Hwasumok performs at Changgyeong Palace’s Grand Greenhouse in central Seoul.
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Typhoon Champi wraps up rain with two bows
A double rainbow appeared over Seogwipo on Jeju Island after Typhoon Champi weakened into an extratropical cyclone following heavy rainfall.