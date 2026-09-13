Gender Equality and Family Minister nominee Yong Hye-in leaves after holding a news conference at the National Assembly Communication Hall in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Sept. 13 to announce her withdrawal from consideration for the post. NEWS1

Yong’s exit does not end concerns over other Cabinet nominees and the fairness of upcoming confirmation hearings.





Gender Equality and Family Minister nominee Yong Hye-in, whose nomination faced strong opposition over controversies — including her plan to serve concurrently as a lawmaker and minister and accusations that her party was effectively family-run — withdrew on Sunday. She remained reluctant to step aside voluntarily. At a news conference, she stressed that “the Democratic Party [DP] asked me to make a decision,” making clear her withdrawal came at the party’s request.

Rather than explain or apologize for the allegations, Yong blamed the People Power Party and the media, saying she had “nothing to be ashamed of.” Having earlier claimed that appointing an opposition lawmaker as minister was unprecedented since the DJP coalition, she ignored public sentiment to the end, with 60 to 70 percent viewing her nomination as inappropriate.

Yong’s withdrawal cannot erase criticism that the Aug. 30 Cabinet reshuffle failed. The Blue House said it would improve future vetting and appointments. That is only natural.

Concern surrounds Justice Minister nominee Kim Seung-won. Allegations that he inappropriately sought approval for the clinical trial of a new drug and that related stock manipulation produced numerous victims are already under investigation. His legal responsibility requires further scrutiny, but he should resign on political and ethical grounds. Suspicions of preferential treatment involving a welfare institution run by his spouse are also spreading. His drunk-driving record raises questions about his suitability to oversee justice administration.

The DP appears ready to declare the “Yong Hye-in risk” resolved and concentrate on saving Kim. DP leader Kim Min-seok reportedly urged Yong to withdraw, yet has called Kim “a good appointment” and vowed to defend him, showing a disconnect from public sentiment.

If the DP expects Yong’s resignation to change the political tide, it is mistaken. A “super week” of confirmation hearings for seven nominees begins today with Supreme Court justice nominee Kim Sung-soo. Hearings for Kim Seung-won, Economy and Finance Minister nominee Lee Hyung-il and SMEs and Startups Minister nominee Lee So-young are scheduled for Tuesday. Defense Minister nominee Kang Shin-chul and Land Minister nominee Hong Ji-sun face hearings on Wednesday.

Indiscriminately raising unsubstantiated allegations is wrong, but partisan protection of unqualified nominees is more dangerous. These nominees face questions over real estate and wealth accumulation. Yet the DP refuses to approve witnesses or expert witnesses, increasing concerns that the hearings will become empty formalities.

If the ruling bloc intends to improve personnel vetting, it must begin with fair confirmation hearings. Forcing through appointments the public cannot accept will deepen voter alienation. Boldly reversing nominations when disqualifying problems emerge is the starting point for renewing governance and rebuilding the president’s approval ratings.