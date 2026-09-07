





The Basic Income Party introduced new leadership yesterday, electing Oh Jun-ho as leader and Roh Seo-young, Shin Ji-hye and Park Ki-hong to its Supreme Council. The election had been scheduled after the June 30 expiration of former leader Yong Hye-in's term following her nomination as gender equality and family minister.

Yet the new lineup does nothing to address public concerns raised during Yong's vetting. Despite criticism that the party has become a “family income party” or a one-person vehicle for Yong, a former aide in her parliamentary office is now leader and her husband, Park, a Supreme Council member. Park has also drawn controversy for receiving around 3 million won ($2,230) per month while holding senior party posts since the Basic Income Party's founding.

Should a minor party expect public consideration while ignoring reasonable questions? Oh also defended Yong's plan to retain her parliamentary seat while serving as minister, saying it was necessary because “there is a society the Basic Income Party wants to create.” The party wants to keep receiving about 1.1 billion won in annual state subsidies while appearing indifferent to the basic standards expected of a public political party.

Oh has threatened legal action over allegations that an unofficial organization behind the party imposed a closed hierarchy and sexist rules. He says the People Power Party and some media outlets are maliciously spreading fake news.

But the allegations come from people familiar with Yong and the party's past activities. Rather than provide explanations the public can accept, the party has responded largely with silence and denials. That is not the posture expected of a party seeking to produce a Cabinet minister while retaining its parliamentary status.

Whether female activists were subjected to antiwomen ideological indoctrination and whether someone else originally devised the silent march commemorating the Sewol ferry victims that helped raise Yong's public profile are matters requiring public scrutiny.

So far, what the public has seen from Yong and her party is hypocrisy. She became a proportional representative twice through the expedient of satellite parties, now wants a Cabinet post without surrendering her parliamentary seat and has built what critics describe as a private party of family members and associates while accepting public subsidies.

At the same time, the party remains silent about questions of ethical standards that should be among the strengths of a minor political party.

Can Yong and the Basic Income Party really claim that conduct at this level will help make the Lee Jae Myung administration a success? That question deserves a clear answer from its leadership.