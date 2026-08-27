A police officer surnamed Bu from the Jeju Western Police Station, accused of dereliction of duty and other charges for falsely closing missing persons cases, including that of a 37-year-old woman named Jang Mi-ran, leaves the Jeju District Court on Aug. 25 after attending a hearing to determine whether an arrest warrant should be issued. NEWS1

The Jeju missing persons case raises fresh doubts about expanded police authority and the loss of prosecutorial oversight.





Kim Seung-hyun

The author is an editorial writer at the JoongAng Ilbo.





One of the more memorable fictional portrayals of police is “Bayside Shakedown” (1997), a Japanese television drama that spawned hit films and became popular in Korea. Its absurdist black comedy remains its charm.

One famous scene shows officers struggling to push a body floating in a river toward the opposite bank so another police station will have jurisdiction. Audiences confront an uncomfortable truth: Police officers, too, look for ways to reduce their workload.

The protagonist, an impassioned detective, battles bureaucracy more often than gunmen. Rushing to a murder scene, he is told he cannot get a patrol-car key without stamps from administrative superiors. Police officials forming an emergency investigation team worry about putting a place name in its title for publicity.

As a police beat reporter, I encountered similar thinking. Police hated reports suggesting arson because that meant finding an arsonist. Electrical safety inspectors disliked speculation about faulty wiring because they would have to determine its cause and responsibility.

The case of Jang Mi-ran, a 37-year-old woman found dead on Jeju Island, revived those bitter memories. Real police work contains variables that defy ordinary expectations.

Police detectives are not all like Ma Seok-do, the formidable detective played by Don Lee in “The Outlaws” (2017). Reality can resemble “Unstoppable” (2018), in which Lee plays the husband of a kidnapped woman. Detectives assume his wife simply ran away. When the family asks whether police checked surveillance footage, they are treated like troublemakers. Eventually, the husband catches the criminals himself and rescues her.

That fantasy ending bears little resemblance to the despair confronting Jang’s family.

Surveillance footage showed Jang leaving the accommodation where she had been staying at about 10:15 p.m. on May 12. It was the last known image of her alive.

Officer Bu, who received a missing persons report from Jang’s boyfriend, falsely claimed he had contacted her and that she had asked him not to disclose her location. He closed the case just two and a half hours later.

Why Bu did so remains under investigation. Subsequent reports have raised questions about his conduct, including an incident in which he entered a women’s restroom and was removed from duty. More facts must emerge, but the case has already badly shaken public confidence in Korea’s police system. The fictional officers pushing a corpse across a jurisdictional boundary now seem almost harmless by comparison.

It is therefore unsurprising that criticism is turning toward the ruling bloc. Public anxiety has only intensified because lawmakers recently amended the Criminal Procedure Act to expand police authority.

President Lee Jae Myung and Democratic Party (DP) leader Kim Min-seok have called for police reform. At the same time, the DP has sought to distance Jang’s case from the Criminal Procedure Act revision, stressing that her disappearance occurred before prosecutors’ supplementary investigative authority was abolished. The party argues this was not a problem with the law but “a system failure in the administrative sphere.”

That argument is astonishing. Wasn’t fear of precisely such administrative failures why the public urged lawmakers to proceed cautiously? After overturning a criminal procedure system more than 70 years old, legislators are leaving its consequences to Officer Bus scattered across the country.

Jang’s case may be chronologically unrelated to July’s Criminal Procedure Act revision. But the risk that similar cases could be buried has clearly increased.

When victims and ordinary citizens voiced concerns, the ruling bloc portrayed the complete separation of prosecutorial investigation and indictment as if it would solve everything. Yet within a month, weaknesses in a police organization unable to police itself have surfaced repeatedly.

By recklessly eliminating prosecutors’ supplementary investigative authority, a mechanism that provided another layer of scrutiny, the ruling party looks disturbingly similar to Officer Bu, who arbitrarily erased a missing persons report.

Only after the administration’s approval rating sank to its lowest level does the government and ruling party appear to be recognizing the seriousness of their hastily revised Criminal Procedure Act. Their handling of the matter inspires little confidence.