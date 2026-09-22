Children look at rice plants and scarecrows at the National Agricultural Museum in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 22. YONHAP





Children look at rice plants and scarecrows at the National Agricultural Museum in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 22, a day before chubun, the autumnal equinox in Korea’s traditional seasonal calendar. Rice harvesting in Korea generally begins in earnest from late September through October, depending on the region and variety. Farmers typically harvest when more than 90 percent of the grains have turned yellow.