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An officer and a gentleman
Newly appointed Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul, left, greets Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, during his inauguration ceremony in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Sept. 22.
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Gently, gently...
A humanoid robot demonstrates humanlike finger-joint movements while picking up objects at Humanoids Summit Seoul.
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A little pain, big gain
Free influenza vaccinations began for children and pregnant women as suspected cases rose to 4.6 times last year's level.
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An air of importance
Attendees pose for a photo at the groundbreaking ceremony for Flakt Group's heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) production line at Samsung Electronics' Gwangju plant on Sept. 21.