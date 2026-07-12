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About 1,000 athletes swim, then climb 123 floors in summer heat for Lotte Aquathlon — in pictures
The Lotte Aquathlon is a unique multisport event that replaces the cycling leg of a traditional triathlon with an open-water swim and vertical marathon.
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Rain can't wash away the smiles
Visitors at Gwanghwamun kept smiling for pictures as heavy rain warnings covered much of Korea and torrential showers were set to continue through July 10.
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Sampling espresso at an exhibition
Visitors are sampling coffee, tea and specialty roasts through July 12 at the trade show's first edition in Coex Magok, featuring cafe, bakery, beverage and equipment exhibitors.
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Hyundai Department Store to open first flagship in Tokyo
Hyundai Department Store will open its first flagship store in Omotesando, Tokyo's prestigious luxury shopping strip, on July 10.