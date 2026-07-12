One Cut from YONHAP

World's largest darts festival opens in Incheon

The 2026 K-Darts Festival in Incheon brought together professional and amateur players from 17 countries for what organizers call the world's largest electronic darts event.

Opinion Desk
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Players compete at the 2026 K-Darts Festival at Songdo Convensia in Yeonsu District, Incheon, on July 12.

Players compete at the 2026 K-Darts Festival at Songdo Convensia in Yeonsu District, Incheon, on July 12. The annual event, billed as the world’s largest electronic darts festival, drew about 4,000 professional and amateur players from 17 countries, including Korea, Japan, Spain, France and the United States. First launched as the Phoenix Summer Dart Festival in 2010, the tournament was renamed the K-Darts Festival in 2023. [YONHAP]

opinion one cut k-dart festival incheon electronic darts songdo convensia photo yonhap

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