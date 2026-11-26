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Korea-Latin America council celebrates 30 years
The Korean Council on Latin America & the Caribbean was founded in 1996 and has backed Korean companies in the region by hosting business forums and helping companies enter local markets.
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Workers demand retirement age extension
Members of the Federation of Korean Government Employees' Unions called for an extension of the mandatory retirement age to 65.
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Early earthquake preparedness
A day care center in Jeonnam-Gwangju held an evacuation drill, reinforcing earthquake preparedness a decade after the 2016 Gyeongju quake.
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Winter colors
Volunteers wrap knitted winter covers around street trees in front of the Michuhol District Office in Incheon on Nov. 25.