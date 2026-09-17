Abandoned dogs approach prospective adopters during a “Pick Me” event at Konkuk University’s Glocal Campus in Chungju, North Chungcheong, on Sept. 17. The university and Chungju organized the event, allowing about 10 dogs to approach people they felt comfortable with before adoption consultations. Some 95,700 lost or abandoned animals were rescued in 2025, including 67,400 dogs. About 25.6 percent of rescued animals, or 24,000, were adopted into new homes.