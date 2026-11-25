Colossus, xAI's AI training supercomputer, on the day analysts were invited to review Elon Musk's xAI “Macrohard” project in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 23. REUTERS/YONHAP

History suggests public oversight of computing, power and data could curb AI’s growing concentration of private power.







Kim Sung-jae

The author is a business administration professor at Furman University and the author of “The Story of Tariffs” (2025).







When World War I broke out in 1914, the British Navy blockaded shipping routes carrying Chilean saltpeter, a crucial ingredient in explosives. Germany faced the prospect of exhausting its ammunition supplies within six months.

Germany overcame the supply shock through technological innovation. Using a chemical process developed by Fritz Haber and Carl Bosch, it successfully mass-produced ammonia as an alternative to saltpeter. Germany subsequently deployed submarines to threaten American saltpeter imports.

Unable to access the advanced Haber-Bosch process because of German restrictions, the United States adopted an alternative chemical process that required enormous amounts of electricity. President Woodrow Wilson initiated construction of a hydroelectric dam and manufacturing facilities at Muscle Shoals on the Tennessee River.

In 1921, automobile magnate Henry Ford submitted a bid to acquire the government factories and lease the dam. He promised to supply inexpensive fertilizer to southern farmers and create an industrial city with one million jobs. Public enthusiasm mounted, while land speculation drove up property prices.

Congress ultimately rejected Ford’s proposal. The subsequent establishment of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) expanded public control over hydroelectric and power resources. Long-distance electricity transmission and restraints on electricity prices laid the foundation for economic growth.

Ford’s ambitions a century ago invite comparisons with today’s Big Tech executives, who increasingly enter the political arena seeking deregulation. Elon Musk’s businesses have benefited from government support. Other technology giants similarly lobby for regulatory relief, arguing that AI will advance human welfare.

AI technology has developed with the support of publicly funded research, electricity infrastructure and tax incentives. Yet critics argue that a handful of corporations monopolize the benefits while workers face growing risks of displacement. Concerns are also mounting over uncontrollable AI agents and the weaponization of AI in cyberspace.

Drawing on the TVA precedent, advocates are calling for greater government involvement in managing computing capacity, electricity and data infrastructure, alongside AI models related to nuclear fusion, cryptanalysis and national defense.

Proposals to introduce robot taxes and distribute AI corporate profits to citizens through publicly held nonvoting shares are gaining attention. Others advocate golden shares that would give governments veto rights when public safety is threatened.

As the history of Wilson Dam and the TVA demonstrates, technological advancement need not entail surrendering public interests to private corporations. If AI companies become so absorbed in growth that they fail to uphold their own moral and ethical commitments, calls for public intervention will inevitably grow louder.

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



