President Lee Jae Myung appears deep in thought during the second meeting of the Emergency Economic Review Task Force on June 9, 2025, shortly after taking office, at the then-presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul. PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE/NEWS1





Jang Deok-jin

The author is a professor of sociology at Seoul National University.





Let us assume that human beings act rationally. Rational behavior means comparing the consequences of available choices and selecting the one that best matches one's preferences. The essential question is whether a person's choices are consistent with what that person wants and believes about the consequences of each alternative.

Most rational choices are made under constraints. Finding the best home on a limited budget or pursuing a president's policy agenda when the opposition controls Parliament are examples of rational choice under constraints. Therefore, choosing something does not necessarily mean wanting it. It may simply be the best option among those realistically available.

But matters change when a constraint is not a matter of degree, such as insufficient money or parliamentary seats, but the absolute need to avoid one particular outcome. This produces what is called a "lexicographic preference." Just as a dictionary sorts words beginning with the same first letter according to subsequent letters, a person first rules out an unacceptable outcome and only then ranks the remaining possibilities. Avoidance takes precedence over everything else.

Inevitably, decisions made under such restrictions may yield worse results than decisions made without them. What appears irrational to outsiders can nevertheless be perfectly rational to someone who believes a particular outcome must be avoided at all costs.

For this strategy to succeed, however, the person must conceal what they are determined to avoid. Once negotiating partners discover that absolute priority, they can estimate how far the person will concede, destroying their bargaining power. If North Korea believes the Korean government will avoid heightened military tensions under any circumstances, Pyongyang can engage in provocations involving wooden-box mines or artillery deployments, confident that Seoul will not respond by escalating tensions as a conservative government might.

We need not presume that President Lee Jae Myung is determined above all else to escape legal jeopardy. Yet on repeated occasions, he has behaved in ways that could be interpreted as revealing an intense desire to have criminal charges dropped. Courts can admit consistent statements as evidence. Likewise, his consistent behavior has led the public to form strong suspicions.

If we assume that avoiding legal jeopardy is the president's overriding, lexicographic preference, decisions that seem irrational to ordinary citizens become easier to understand. Why would he risk falling approval ratings by appointing a justice minister only from among members of a group seeking dismissal of charges against him or lawyers connected to the Daejang-dong development scandal? Why attack the chief justice, attempting to discredit him while shaking the constitutional separation of powers?

Why insist that social media is his lifeline despite widespread public concerns and appeals from veteran figures in his own political camp? Why undermine fundamental institutions of party democracy in favor of direct democracy driven by hard-line party members whose behavior raises serious concerns about fascism?

The problem is that everyone knows what he seems to want to avoid. Opposition politicians and citizens who don't support him have a strong basis for criticism. Swing voters care deeply about fairness, and behavior suggesting that personal survival matters more than the country's interests drives them away.

The most painful attacks, however, come from behind, within his own camp. In polarized politics, hard-line supporters have learned from the president's own past conduct that direct democracy exercised by committed party members can become a formidable source of power. They now understand that simply bombarding him with uncompromising demands from behind can sap his strength.

Because they believe he cannot afford to confront his legal risks, they assume they can pressure him without restraint. Even if driven into a corner within his own political camp, they calculate, he has nowhere else to go. His overriding vulnerability gives those ostensibly on his side leverage over him.

The president is therefore in an unfavorable strategic position. If he remains obsessed with avoiding legal jeopardy through measures that distort institutions, including the cancellation of criminal charges, the space available to him will continue shrinking under attacks from both front and rear.

Breaking free of the boundaries of his political camp might open a path toward a political solution. Yet choices involving risk are frightening to those who must make them, however rational they may be. Whether he can cast off the absolute constraint he has imposed on himself remains to be seen.