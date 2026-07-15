Graduates toss their caps into the air during the 82nd commencement ceremony at the Korea Military Academy in Nowon District, northern Seoul, on Feb. 27. REPUBLIC OF KOREA ARMY/YONHAP

Korea’s plan to combine its three military academies into one campus is moving ahead despite doubts about specialized training, feasibility and political motives.

The Ministry of National Defense has decided to press ahead with the integration of the three military academies despite concerns raised both inside and outside the armed forces. The ministry is expected to unveil as early as Thursday a basic plan to establish a new national military academy to replace the existing institutions.

The proposal under discussion would consolidate the Korea Military Academy in Seoul, the Naval Academy in Jinhae and the Air Force Academy in Cheongju into a single campus at Jaundae, the military education complex in Daejeon. Officials had initially considered a “2+2” model, under which cadets would receive common instruction during their first two years before moving to their respective services for specialized training. They now appear to favor a four-year integrated program in the name of educational continuity.

The government argues that the merger is necessary to cope with demographic decline and strengthen jointness among the armed services. Yet doubts remain over both the effectiveness of the proposal and the side effects of such a sweeping reform.

Modern warfare increasingly relies on joint operations, but that reality should not obscure the distinct expertise required in each military branch. The Navy’s maritime culture, cultivated through years spent aboard ships, and the Air Force’s command of advanced aerospace technologies are not skills that can be acquired overnight. They require deep immersion from the beginning of cadet life.

If future officers are trained at an inland campus with neither oceans nor runways nearby, a decline in the quality of specialized education seems inevitable. The government must also overcome numerous practical obstacles, including passing legislation to establish the new academy, securing funding and designing an integrated curriculum.

The assumption that gathering cadets from different branches in one place will automatically foster jointness reflects administrative convenience more than strategic thinking. There are few international precedents for such an arrangement. The United States, whose military remains the world’s strongest and whose doctrine serves as a model for many countries, continues to operate separate academies for the Army, Navy and Air Force while promoting cooperation through exchanges and joint training after commissioning.

The government must not force the military’s long-term future into a political timetable aimed at producing results before the end of its term. Emphasizing integration without first addressing questions about admissions, housing and education risks reinforcing suspicions that the initiative is intended to erase the legacy of the Korea Military Academy after its graduates played leading roles in the Dec. 3 martial law declaration.

Just as education shapes the nation’s future, the training of military cadets is a matter of national security. A reform lacking broad consensus should not be allowed to undermine that foundation.