A technician trains a robot at a robot data collection center of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com in Suqian, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 24. In operation since October 2025, JD.com's robot data collection center is a provincial-level embodied intelligent robot data collection center in east China's Jiangsu Province. The facility enhances the data collection scenarios in terms of physical fidelity, generalization ability, and interaction quality. It upgrades the data collection environment to a real physical scene, transforming the data collection center from a static sample library into a training ground for embodied intelligent robots. XINHUA/YONHAP





Kwon Nam-hoon

The author is the president of the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade (KIET).





Less than four years after ChatGPT was released, AI has moved to the center of the economy faster than almost any general-purpose technology. Yet technological impact and supplier profits are different matters. Railroads and the internet transformed economies without rewarding every investor. Korea, which has put AI at the center of national policy, must watch very closely where profits ultimately flow.

Model builders such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Google sit at the ecosystem’s heart. They spend enormous sums training models and operating inference services. Both require vast computing resources, from GPUs and high-bandwidth memory to power and cooling.

Moody’s forecasts that capital spending by Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Meta, Oracle and CoreWeave will reach $785 billion in 2026 and $1 trillion in 2027. These hyperscalers supply and invest in model builders while competing through their own models, creating inevitable conflicts.

Yet model builders may not capture the largest profits. AI is expensive to invent but relatively easy to imitate, while every additional sale carries substantial costs.

Economist David Teece calls the ability to capture returns from innovation “appropriability.” For AI, appropriability appears low relative to investment. AI models have weak barriers: papers, researcher mobility, public benchmarks and “distillation,” in which outputs from large models help train smaller ones, rapidly spread discoveries made by leaders.

Chinese open models such as DeepSeek, Kimi and GLM demonstrate the threat. Since January 2026, Epoch AI’s capability index shows open models lagging frontier closed models by only four months. Many are “open-weight” models whose finished weights users can download and modify.

The greater threat is that costly intelligence can be replicated and offered cheaply or free, undermining pioneers’ revenues. For China, seeking an advantage in physical AI, supplying cheap foundation models while expanding applications and hardware demand may be rational. That could pressure U.S. model companies’ profitability and shift value toward manufacturing, where China is strong.

AI also has relatively weak economies of scale. Scale can lower computing costs, but fixed costs recur with every generation amid quality competition. Unlike conventional software, generative AI incurs fresh inference costs with every query, rising as tasks become more complex. Network effects are also weaker than in search or social media, and users can switch among general-purpose models relatively easily.

An overwhelmingly dominant model company resembling Google in search may therefore be difficult to create. Performance gaps are narrow and operating costs rise with usage. The calculus would change if one company reached superintelligence far ahead of others, but funding that possibility indefinitely is costly. Anthropic and OpenAI have both filed confidential initial public offering paperwork, while Meta’s shares fell as heavy capital spending squeezed free cash flow, signaling that markets increasingly care about capital recovery as well as growth.

This does not mean model-builder revenue will shrink. The market will keep expanding, but much of the revenue may flow into training costs and price competition rather than excess profits.

Teece argues that when appropriability is weak, profits migrate from innovation itself toward scarce complementary assets. Model builders will increasingly move downstream into applications, industry-specific solutions, proprietary data and customer relationships. Understanding workflows in finance, health care and manufacturing, and connecting reliably with existing systems, may matter more than small performance differences.

Profit opportunities may therefore shift toward upstream bottlenecks such as computing, memory and power, and downstream assets in applications, distribution and data. Competition will also transfer AI gains to consumers. AI may instead gradually permeate industries as a general-purpose input.

That trend is not necessarily unfavorable for Korea. Continued model competition will lower the price of intelligence and increase usage. Even as bottlenecks ease, demand may keep growing for memory, power equipment, cooling and networks, areas where Korean manufacturers are strong. But Chinese memory makers are advancing quickly, while efforts to reduce high bandwidth memory (HBM) use or substitute cheaper memory show that Korea’s semiconductor defenses cannot be taken for granted.

Financial concentration is another risk. Oxford Economics estimates that roughly one-third of recent U.S. economic growth has come from AI investment and spillover effects. AI-related companies had $1.2 trillion in outstanding corporate bonds at the end of last year, while Morgan Stanley expects $570 billion in issuance this year. Capital expenditures, long-term contracts and debt are intertwined. A crack at a major model builder or hyperscaler could spread through capital markets.

Korea should also reassess its AI policy. China is pursuing a strategy suited to its capabilities. Trying to lead every layer is unrealistic. Korea should compete aggressively where it has strengths while building enough capacity elsewhere to avoid one-sided dependence.

Industrial data access is urgent. Who can use manufacturing, medical and financial data, and under what conditions, will shape competitiveness. Korea must also strengthen verification of evaluation and security requirements. It should remember one crucial point: A country does not need to build the world’s best AI model to win in the AI era.