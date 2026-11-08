Fuel price controls and a semiconductor-led export boom may be hiding weakening household finances and deeper structural vulnerabilities.

Cho Min-geun

The author is an editorial writer at the JoongAng Ilbo.





“Before the war: $2.98. After the war: $4.89.”

During the U.S. midterm elections, groups against U.S. President Donald Trump installed billboards along highways in key battleground states. The signs highlighted soaring gasoline prices following the Iran war.

U.S. politics has an unwritten rule known as the “$4 taboo”: Once gasoline exceeds $4 per gallon, winning an election becomes virtually impossible.

In 2008, when gasoline first crossed that threshold, Democrats captured the White House. In 2024, following high oil prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Republicans regained power. This year’s midterms followed the same pattern. U.S. media attributed the “blue wave” sweeping even traditional Republican strongholds to public anger over expensive fuel and persistent inflation.

Judging solely by economic indicators, Trump’s record was not particularly poor. Third quarter growth reached an annualized 3.4 percent, exceeding market expectations, and unemployment remained relatively modest at 4.2 percent.

The problem was how Americans experienced the economy. Real disposable income, a measure of purchasing power, declined, and inflation-adjusted consumption remained virtually stagnant. Enormous AI investments by hyperscalers boosted growth, but high prices and interest rates left ordinary consumers financially worse off. The economy always matters, but its different dimensions tell different stories.

What about Korea?

With growth rebounding into the 3 percent range and inflation remaining in the upper 2 percent range, the economy appears to be performing reasonably well. But these figures conceal significant distortions.

The biggest factor keeping inflation below 3 percent is the government’s petroleum price ceiling, now entering its eighth month. Between March and August, gasoline prices rose 16.5 percent in Korea, compared to 28.8 percent in the United States. The Bank of Korea estimates that the ceiling reduced consumer inflation by 0.6 percentage points. Without it, inflation would likely have exceeded 3 percent, as in the United States.

The question is whether this arrangement can last.

The cost of artificially lowering fuel prices is accumulating on the government’s books. This year’s supplementary budget allocated 4.2 trillion won ($3.1 billion) in reserve funds to compensate refiners for losses, assuming the measure would last no longer than six months.

But the emergency intervention has continued indefinitely. Another 1.4 trillion won has been included in next year’s budget to cover fourth quarter costs, bringing the combined total to more than 5.6 trillion won.

Given oil price trends, even ending the program this year looks uncertain. Officials who occasionally discussed an exit strategy have fallen silent. The Bank of Korea governor publicly warned that prolonged intervention would distort pricing structures and create fiscal problems.

The semiconductor boom driving Korea’s economic recovery raises similar questions about sustainability.

Following the Democratic victory in the U.S. elections, signs emerged that AI data center construction could slow. Financial markets anticipated the consequences. Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix fluctuated, dragging down the Korean stock market.

Semiconductors accounted for 73 percent of this year’s increase in exports. Their share of total exports climbed from around 30 percent in the first half to 49 percent last month. Even a slight weakening of this heavily concentrated growth engine exposes the economy’s underlying vulnerabilities.

The greatest danger of misleading economic indicators is that they conceal structural weaknesses and delay necessary reforms.

The widening gap between exports and domestic demand is only one problem. Korea’s automobile industry, a major exporter supporting 1.5 million jobs, faces mounting competition from Chinese EVs.

Meanwhile, AI disruption is transforming “jobless growth” into something more troubling: growth that increasingly eliminates employment opportunities for young people.

Economic growth figures and controlled inflation cannot substitute for sustainable competitiveness or improved household finances. Temporary price controls and extraordinary semiconductor demand may provide breathing room, but neither can permanently resolve underlying weaknesses.

Before dissatisfaction beneath the headline statistics erupts into a broader economic crisis, policymakers must reconsider their prevailing optimism and prepare a credible plan B.

The warning is especially relevant because headline growth can encourage complacency precisely when households and businesses face mounting pressure. A temporary cushion against rising energy costs is useful, but the longer it remains in place, the harder it becomes to distinguish genuine economic resilience from the effects of government intervention.