President Lee Jae Myung presides over a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, on July 29, 2025. The meeting was broadcast live on KTV for the first time under the Lee administration. JOINT PRESS CORPS





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Kim Eun-mi

The author is a professor of communications at Seoul National University.





Unlike former presidents criticized for being uncommunicative, President Lee Jae Myung speaks bluntly and uses the familiar language of ordinary people. Watching his newly launched YouTube program, I was struck by his understanding of media. He knows that identical words take on different meanings depending on the medium. His remark that “being boring is a sin” shows he understands the basic grammar of today's platforms: Attention comes first.

Communication means expressing our thoughts and feelings, yet everyone has a public frontstage and a private backstage. Away from the pressure of appearances, we may entertain strange or mistaken ideas. Every medium shapes communication through its own conventions. Unlike earlier media, social media encourages users to expose their backstage lives in real time. Global technology companies have successfully presented this exposure as transparency and openness, making it seem inherently valuable.

This distinction matters because the appearance of spontaneous candor can itself become a performance. Even apparent candor may be shaped by an audience watching and responding immediately.

Social media is especially effective at capturing attention instantly. That very strength makes it poorly suited to discussing matters requiring reflection and careful judgment.

Consider the controversy sparked by Lee's comments on X last month about preferential policies for multicultural families. Presidential opinions inevitably attract attention and can shape public debate. But attention cuts both ways. A single remark can revive a neglected issue or ignite unnecessary, exhausting arguments. In polarized online spaces, the latter outcome becomes likely. Momentary controversy on the public stage can consequently put pressure on policies painstakingly developed behind the scenes.

Productive conflict is essential to a healthy society. Unless disagreements surface and people understand opposing views, solutions remain elusive. Yet confronting conflict seriously is different from displaying it on platforms organized around competition for attention.

A president's social media account cannot be a private space. A reply addressed to one citizen becomes a message to the entire country. Social media may offer access to unfiltered opinion, but crude mockery and legitimate criticism arrive at equal volume, making the latter difficult to identify. Leaders should devote more effort to listening outside comment sections than within their seemingly comfortable confines. Direct online exchanges, once shared and amplified, tend ultimately to become conversations with political camps rather than the broader public.

Broadcasting Cabinet meetings demands still greater caution. Does the supposed gain in openness truly outweigh the costs? Closed meetings help participants focus on the discussion and the issues at hand. Once proceedings are livestreamed, their attention turns outward. They inevitably begin considering how they will appear before an audience.

James Madison, often called the father of the U.S. Constitution, reportedly reflected that the Constitution could not have been written had the convention met publicly. Behind closed doors, delegates could argue according to their convictions, persuade one another and compromise. In public, participants feel compelled to defend their initial statements and their allies' positions. They also become more sensitive to political attacks. If the purpose of opening Cabinet meetings is accountability, strengthening the official record rather than broadcasting every exchange is another option.

The question is not whether citizens deserve to know how decisions are made. They do. It is whether the conditions needed for honest disagreement and reconsideration can survive when every tentative suggestion is treated as a definitive public position.

Backstage is not simply an invisible place. It is also a place where time moves slowly. Complex problems require competing arguments, repeated exchanges and sometimes revisions of one's original thinking. Democratic deliberation and procedure collide with the immediacy demanded by contemporary media. When instant responses become the norm, long-term thinking risks being suppressed. This is the fundamental danger of allowing politics to operate according to media logic.

Cabinet meetings must function as the government's highest forum for deliberation, when there is no separate backstage where serious discussion can occur. For that to happen, governing itself must not become content.

Lee's commitment to direct communication with citizens is welcome. I hope, however, that his intentions are not distorted by the conventions of the platforms he chooses. Communication alone is no universal cure. Different media should instead be used thoughtfully, each assigned the tasks it performs best, rather than treating constant exposure as an end in itself.

During his first YouTube broadcast, Lee said he had considered an unannounced livestream from his office. Such surprise exposure could turn every backstage space into a potential stage, leaving everyone conscious of being watched. Perhaps it was a joke. After all, being boring is a sin.