Voters wait in line before filling out their ballots to vote in the midterm election on the last day of early voting at the City of Detroit Department of Elections in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 2. EPA/YONHAP





Kim Sung-jae

The author is a business administration professor at Furman University and the author of “The Story of Tariffs” (2025).





In January 1813, George Mellor, a woolen cloth shearer in his early 20s, and 16 other young men were hanged at York Castle in England. Seven others were sentenced to transportation to Australia. Their crime was attacking a large nearby textile mill and destroying its machinery.

At the time, cloth shearers were highly skilled craftsmen who finished woolen fabric for suits by removing excess fibers with scissors more than a meter long. They began training around age 12 and spent at least seven years as apprentices, developing the delicate touch required for their work.

They belonged to the highest ranks of the working class, working just four days a week and earning four times the weekly wages of unskilled laborers. But their professional pride collapsed when George Lewis developed a shearing machine that rotated across the fabric, trimming its surface smoothly and efficiently.

Knitting workers in Nottinghamshire, who produced stockings from cotton yarn, faced a similar fate. Under the fictitious name of General Ned Ludd, they threatened factory owners, raided mills and destroyed machinery. The British government ruthlessly suppressed the movement, whose followers became known as Luddites.

Authorities feared that the violent protests might lead to a repetition of the bloody French Revolution. They deployed 12,000 troops, executed ringleaders and punished other participants. Making matters worse, Napoleon's Continental System disrupted grain imports, driving bread prices sharply higher.

Even after the Napoleonic Wars ended in 1815, the British government kept food prices artificially high through the Corn Laws to protect landowners. In Manchester, troops attacked tens of thousands of citizens demanding political representation, killing at least 18 people in what became known as the Peterloo Massacre.

These developments helped fuel the Chartist movement, in which organized workers demanded voting rights. It was not until the 1860s that voting rights began expanding to include more working-class men. Compulsory education was subsequently introduced in Britain, enabling workers displaced by machinery to acquire basic knowledge and skills that businesses needed.

More than 200 years after the Luddite movement helped set Britain on the path toward mass democracy, Americans went to the polls in last week's midterm elections. Young voters struggling to find employment amid the rapid spread of AI turned out in large numbers to deliver a verdict against U.S. President Donald Trump and his ruling party.

They were protesting a situation in which the benefits of AI, a technological breakthrough comparable to the invention of mechanical cloth shears, are concentrated among a small group of capital owners while ordinary people shoulder an increasing share of the costs.

In more than 40 cities and counties, residents suffering from rising electricity bills, water shortages and noise pollution associated with data center construction voted in favor of measures tightening regulations. Their votes reflected growing resistance to the social and environmental burdens accompanying the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure.

The adoption of new technologies that bring dramatic improvements in productivity is inevitable. Businesses will use every available means to incorporate technological advances into their operations and improve efficiency. Yet technological progress does not automatically guarantee that its benefits will be distributed fairly across society.

Minimizing the adverse consequences of innovation and ensuring that its gains are shared by society as a whole are responsibilities that ultimately fall to politics. The history of the Luddites demonstrates that technological disruption can produce social conflict when those who bear its costs have little political influence.

Democracy provides a means for citizens to express their demands and shape the response. Through the ballot box, voters show political leaders where they believe the solutions must lie.