Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon, Jang Ji-yeon, chair of a tripartite task force on strengthening retirement pensions, and other task force members and working-level officials pose with a joint declaration at the Kensington Hotel in Yeouido, Seoul, on Feb. 6. The declaration marked the first agreement in 20 years among labor, management and the government on the direction of retirement pension reform, including the introduction of fund-based pension plans and mandatory external funding of retirement benefits. NEWS1





Min Ju-young

The author is an executive director of the Pension Business Division at Shinyoung Securities and Ph.D. in business administration (pension finance).





The government's plan for a fund-based retirement pension system is taking shape. Under the proposed arrangement, retirement savings from employees at multiple companies would be pooled and managed by investment professionals. The government says it intends to prevent a proliferation of funds while taking advantage of economies of scale. Entry requirements are necessary to protect subscribers. But there is reason to worry that creating large funds could become the defining measure of success.

The purpose of pension funds is to improve investment returns and strengthen retirement security. The size of assets under management is merely an intermediate indicator. The ultimate measure is the retirement income subscribers actually receive.

Larger funds certainly offer advantages. They can spread administrative expenses across more participants, negotiate lower fees, hire investment specialists and diversify their portfolios. Yet savings from lower costs mean little if poor investment decisions produce even greater losses. A 2018 McKinsey analysis of returns at 49 U.S. pension funds between 2010 and 2015 found that fund size explained only about 4 percent of differences in performance. Smaller funds can therefore outperform larger ones. Scale creates opportunities, but results depend on investment evaluation, execution and subsequent oversight.

Korea must also examine the shortcomings of its existing retirement pension system. For years, attention has focused on how much money has accumulated rather than how effectively those savings improve people's lives after retirement. Because employers continue making contributions, total assets can grow even when investment performance is disappointing. Financial institutions can also increase their market share simply by attracting customers from competitors.

This emphasis on expansion has prevented retirement pensions from fully performing their intended function. Unless the criteria for evaluating performance change, replacing the existing contract-based system with a fund-based arrangement will accomplish little. Financial companies will continue relying on distribution networks rather than investment expertise, while regulators will point to growing fund assets as evidence of progress. Retirement pension reform would then amount to little more than transferring savings from one institutional container to another.

What the government must establish first is not the desired size of pension funds but the rules governing competition. Long-term investment returns, the risks taken to achieve them and total expenses covering investment management, sales and administration should be disclosed in a standardized, comparable format. Subscribers must be able to judge whether a fund delivers value after accounting for both risk and cost.

Performance assessments should also examine whether investment strategies reflect subscribers' ages and expected retirement dates. Equally important is whether funds help participants convert accumulated savings into reliable income after retirement. A system that emphasizes short-term return rankings alone could encourage managers to take excessive risks with money intended to support people in old age.

Governance is another essential condition. Fund managers must possess professional expertise and face clear accountability for their decisions. Conflicts of interest must be controlled, and investment management should remain independent of political pressure and commercial interests. Subscribers must have the freedom to leave consistently underperforming funds, while managers delivering poor results should face demands for improvement.

Competition must also remain open to smaller funds. Those demonstrating superior investment capabilities should have opportunities to attract more participants and expand. In other words, greater scale should emerge as the result of successful competition, not become a government-imposed objective in itself.

The success of fund-based retirement pensions should not be judged by how many funds worth trillions of won have been established. The relevant question is how much additional income retirees can receive each month and whether that income can sustain them throughout retirement. Ultimately, the government's priority should be to enlarge the retirement security of subscribers, not merely the financial institutions managing their savings.

The distinction matters because retirement savings are not simply another pool of investment capital. They represent deferred wages and the financial foundation of life after work. Every aspect of the system should therefore be assessed from the subscriber's perspective.