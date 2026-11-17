Two masked demonstrators hold a French flag in front of a burning barricade during riots after a demonstration as part of a nationwide protest over the rising cost of living and inequality organized by the Yellow Vest movement in Lyon on Nov. 14, 2026. AFP/YONHAP

As France struggles to fund its social promises, Korea faces an even faster approach to the same demographic and fiscal crossroads.

Lee Jae-seung

The author is a professor of international studies at Korea University and head of the Ilmin International Relations Institute.







A decade ago, when Finnish journalist Anu Partanen published "The Nordic Theory of Everything" (2016), released in Korea under a title that translates to "We Arrived in the Future a Little Early," Europe seemed to offer an appealing vision of humanity’s future.

Comprehensive welfare and social trust promised freedom from financial anxiety. This fall in Paris, however, that vision looks different. Europe has reached the future early, but instead of utopia, it has encountered a reckoning over how society can honor its promises.

Protests by French high school students over educational conditions spread within two months into broader demonstrations over wages, living costs, pensions and public services. Some observers blame excessive welfare for pushing the state toward bankruptcy. Others applaud a citizens’ revolt against austerity and tax cuts for the wealthy. Neither interpretation is convincing. France’s predicament reflects a strange deadlock: everyone insists on being right, while responsibility for difficult decisions disappears. The central question is not whether citizens deserve security or whether budgets matter. It is who will reconcile those legitimate demands when the money and political patience run short.

A satirical essay asking who ruined France places presidents, officials, parties, unions, retirees and ordinary citizens in the dock before concluding that everyone contributed. Each defended a claim, but nobody signed the bill for the future. Beyond its fiscal deficit, France suffers a deficit of responsibility. Promises multiplied without agreement on the growth, tax revenues and productivity needed to finance them. Governments changed, but their capacity to negotiate social compromises weakened. Every new entitlement became politically difficult to revisit, even as the economic foundations supporting it came under increasing strain.

France has repeatedly tested competing approaches. In 1981, President François Mitterrand pursued nationalization, higher wages and expanded benefits before a currency crisis forced an austerity reversal in 1983. The 35-hour workweek introduced in the late 1990s established a new benchmark for quality of life. In 2006, the proposed First Employment Contract, designed to make youth employment more flexible, was withdrawn after street protests. Outcomes differed, but expectations created by these policies and memories of defending them endured.

That history makes reform politically asymmetric. Those facing immediate losses mobilize, while the costs of postponing reform for another decade remain largely invisible. As suspicion grows that others are receiving more, the welfare state risks becoming less a community of solidarity than a contest for shares of a limited treasury.

Frustrated voters increasingly turn toward the easy promises of political extremes. Ahead of next spring’s French presidential election, far-right Marine Le Pen and far-left Jean-Luc Mélenchon occupy prominent positions. Both validate public anger without adequately explaining how their pledges would be financed amid mounting debt. Centrists call for mutual concessions, but their appeal struggles to reach exhausted voters. The immediate reward for refusing compromise often exceeds the political reward for offering a credible long-term solution.

Korea cannot afford to watch Europe’s troubles with detached superiority. The aging and low growth that Europe experienced gradually over generations are arriving here within one or two. People aged 65 and older already account for more than 21.6 percent of Korea’s population this year, and the proportion is projected to exceed 40 percent by 2050. A country accustomed to rapid change may reach France’s political impasse even sooner.

What Korea needs is neither partisan victory nor romantic appeals for a grand social compromise. It needs a rigorous, transparent process for deciding which commitments to schools, hospitals, pensions and jobs should be maintained and how to pay for them. The choices must appear on one publicly accessible balance sheet. Even without consensus, the National Assembly and government should record who opposed which proposals and why decision-makers accepted particular costs. Such accountability is the minimum requirement for reducing the responsibility deficit.

Saying everyone contributed does not mean everyone bears equal blame. Governments, which possess the authority to set direction, carry the greatest responsibility. Groups with the power to block change must also acknowledge the price of their demands. Everyone may have a defensible argument, but avoiding choices and costs only deepens the deficit. Promises survive across generations when society identifies who decides, who pays and who answers for the consequences.

Europe’s future is not a textbook model. It is the tension between social promises forged through competing demands and the resources required to sustain them. The bill for our own future is already on the desk. Someone must now pick up a pen and sign it.

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



