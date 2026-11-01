Democratic Party leader Kim Min-seok, center, speaks about the party’s decision at a general meeting of its lawmakers to pursue a parliamentary investigation into Chief Justice Jo Hee-de during a Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly on Oct. 28. YONHAP

Lee Hyun-sang

The author is a columnist at the JoongAng Ilbo.





The Democratic Party (DP) is pushing for an unprecedented parliamentary investigation of the chief justice, apparently to build a case for impeachment. Whether it can uncover the evidence it wants is doubtful. But suppose it presses ahead and impeaches Chief Justice Jo Hee-de. What happens next?

The dispute over Supreme Court vacancies would immediately become more complicated. One justification the DP offers for pressuring Jo is the prolonged failure to fill vacant seats. Yet impeachment would likely aggravate that problem. With Jo suspended, senior Justice Cheon Dae-yeop would become acting chief justice. Given his consistent defense of judicial independence and the chief justice's authority, he seems unlikely to accept the president's demand for fresh nominations.

Cheon's term ends on May 7 next year. He would also be unlikely to nominate his own successor while serving in an acting capacity. There is a precedent. After Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su retired in 2023, acting Chief Justice Ahn Cheol-sang declined to initiate the process of selecting a successor, following discussions among justices that an acting chief should preserve the status quo.

If impeachment proceedings remain unresolved when Cheon retires, and no replacements are appointed, two of the Supreme Court's 14 seats would be vacant and the chief justice would remain suspended. Case backlogs would worsen, while the full bench could struggle to function.

Cases involving Kim Keon Hee and insurrection charges against former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min are pending before the full bench. An acting chief justice can preside, but during the 2023 interim leadership, some full-bench hearings were postponed and no rulings were issued. The DP, which has demanded speedy proceedings in these cases, would face an obvious contradiction.

More troubling is the prospect of an unbridgeable divide between political power and the judiciary. Once the perception of a judiciary under political pressure takes hold, even a new chief justice would have limited room to maneuver.

Jo nominated Supreme Court candidate Son Bong-kie in his constitutional capacity, not merely as an individual. A successor could hardly erase that decision. Withdrawing the nomination to accommodate the president would mean reversing a predecessor's constitutional judgment, inviting criticism that the judiciary had surrendered to political pressure. A wider judicial revolt could follow. The institutional turmoil associated with attempts elsewhere to subordinate courts to political power could become Korea's reality.

Are the grounds for impeachment strong enough to justify those risks? Special prosecutors investigating the Dec. 3 martial law crisis declined to indict over allegations that the Supreme Court participated in an insurrection, citing insufficient evidence. Another special counsel dismissed the allegations for lack of new facts. Investigators instead found indications that Jo considered martial law unconstitutional and instructed officials not to dispatch a liaison to martial law command.

Payments encouraging justices and purchases of wine, also criticized by the DP, continued practices dating to Kim Myeong-su's tenure. Alleged excessive purchases of computer equipment concern budget execution by the National Court Administration, hardly obvious grounds for removing the chief justice.

Investigating individual rulings, including the Supreme Court's reversal in President Lee Jae Myung's election law case and proceedings involving Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, would be even more serious. The law governing parliamentary audits and investigations prohibits inquiries intended to interfere with pending trials. Article 103 of the Constitution guarantees judicial independence.

If the ruling party refuses to reconsider, the president, who bears responsibility for defending the Constitution, cannot escape accountability for standing aside.

With its parliamentary majority, the DP can impeach the chief justice. But has it considered the unprecedented disorder that might follow? If it anticipates that turmoil and willingly accepts it for partisan or personal interests, it approaches an assault on constitutional government. If it has not considered the consequences, it risks an extraordinary political own goal.

The question is whether impeachment would protect accountability or instead deepen the institutional crisis that the DP claims to resolve.

The DP must answer two questions: Is this really its best course? And is it genuinely confident about what comes next?