U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan, Republican of Alaska, as he makes an announcement in the Oval Office in Washington on Sept. 30. AFP/YONHAP

Reports say National Intelligence Service employees assigned to the Korean Embassy in Washington as diplomats have been unable to take up their posts because they have not received U.S. entry visas. The precise reason has not been disclosed, but the move is widely seen as Washington expressing displeasure with Seoul.

Blocking officials responsible for intelligence cooperation is the kind of step more commonly associated with adversaries. That it is happening between countries that call themselves blood allies has prompted analysts to see it as emblematic of current Korea-U.S. relations. Indeed, there is growing concern in diplomatic circles that bilateral ties are “unprecedentedly bad.”

The fundamental problem is inadequate appreciation of the alliance’s value and a collapse of mutual trust. At this point, assigning blame to one side alone is hardly meaningful. The Donald Trump administration’s use of tariffs as leverage and its seemingly transactional approach toward allies are major sources of distrust. Washington, meanwhile, strongly suspects that Seoul also approaches the alliance primarily in terms of immediate gains rather than its broader value. Distrust is feeding distrust.

Washington believes that as U.S.-China strategic competition intensifies, it is seeking allied cooperation on trade and security, while Seoul treats those requests merely as “bills from Trump” and responds transactionally.

At last year’s summit, Washington approved Korea’s pursuit of nuclear-powered submarines and supported expanded rights to enrich uranium and reprocess spent nuclear fuel, longstanding Korean goals. Yet in follow-up negotiations, Seoul has emphasized President Lee Jae Myung’s principle of “commercial rationality” and has been reluctant to accept terms sought by Washington. Investment projects have consequently encountered friction, while trade disputes have repeatedly hampered security consultations.

President Trump eventually complained to the effect of, “Why should we help Korea if Korea does not help us?” and demanded payment in exchange for lower tariffs.

It is deeply unfortunate that a relationship long described as a “blood alliance” has reached this point. Allowing the situation to continue serves neither Korea’s economic nor security interests.

The two governments should use their hard-won agreement on Korean investment in the United States as an opportunity to turn distrust back into trust. Seoul, for its part, must faithfully implement what it has agreed to while Washington should demonstrate reciprocity on commitments it has made.

Repeated hesitation over follow-up measures must not be allowed to undermine agreements already reached. Rebuilding the alliance requires both governments to look beyond the immediate balance sheet and restore confidence that commitments made between allies will be honored in good faith and without unnecessary delay.