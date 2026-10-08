Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Jin Young-seung answers questions from lawmakers during a parliamentary audit of the JCS by the National Assembly's Defense Committee at the Defense Ministry in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Oct. 8. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Military investigators called the blast a deliberate provocation, while Unification Minister Chung Dong-young instead described it as an accident.

The Ministry of Defense has concluded that North Korean troops deliberately planted land mines south of the military demarcation line (MDL), seriously injuring three Korean soldiers in a clear provocation that violated the Armistice Agreement.

The conclusion followed investigations by the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) and United Nations Command (UNC). At a parliamentary audit yesterday, the JCS chairman declared, “I have never once considered it anything other than a provocation.”

Yet Unification Minister Chung Dong-young told lawmakers Wednesday that the incident could not yet be classified as a deliberate mine attack. He instead described it as fundamentally a land mine explosion accident.

That the unification minister refuses to accept the military's findings illustrates the confusion surrounding the Lee Jae Myung administration's North Korea policy.

North Korea has been installing fences and minefields along the MDL under its declared policy of fortifying its border.

Military authorities believe hundreds of North Korean mines may already have been planted south of the demarcation line. Areas have also been identified where North Korean fences are suspected of crossing the MDL. Korean and UNC authorities are preparing on-site investigations.

The mine explosion occurred amid North Korea's apparent efforts to push the boundary gradually southward. Describing deliberate mine placement as an accident effectively grants Pyongyang an excuse for its provocations.

Chung further stirred controversy by suggesting during the audit that allowing the UNC and North Korea to reconfirm the MDL without Korean participation could contribute to peace and stability. The MDL has served as a crucial boundary preventing military clashes between the two Koreas.

With Pyongyang defining inter-Korean relations as those between two hostile states and apparently encroaching southward, voluntarily diminishing Korea's role in determining the boundary is dangerous and irresponsible.

The government's adoption of the North Korean expression “Joseon-Hankook relations” to describe relations between the two Koreas is similarly ill-advised.

The military's preparedness also requires scrutiny. In September last year, the JCS identified an area south of the MDL under the jurisdiction of the Army's 25th Infantry Division in Paju as a suspected mine-laying site using satellite imagery.

It reported its findings to the JCS chairman and defense minister, warning of possible further incursions. Authorities must establish who made decisions following that warning and what preventive measures were taken.

The government must hold North Korea accountable for its provocation. Equally important, it must thoroughly investigate whether military commanders failed to respond appropriately despite receiving advance warnings of the danger a year earlier.

National security demands consistent judgments, clear accountability and coordinated responses across government agencies, particularly when soldiers' lives are at risk.