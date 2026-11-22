Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei speaks inside the Nasdaq MarketSite ahead of the anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of Anthropic in New York on Nov. 19. The AI company began trading that day on the Nasdaq exchange after pricing its initial public offering at $83 a share, above its expected range and toppling SpaceX's IPO to set a new record. AFP/YONHAP

Korea must turn agentic AI into measurable value while strengthening sovereignty, diversifying diplomacy and bridging social divides.

Choi Hoon

The author is a senior columnist at the JoongAng Ilbo.





Life moves at a relentless pace in Korea. Daily challenges demand attention, but becoming absorbed in immediate concerns risks overlooking larger changes unfolding beyond them. Those changes are trends. As leading research institutions release their 2027 forecasts, Korea must identify where the world is heading and chart its course accordingly.

AI will again dominate next year. In 2026, AI largely served as a human assistant or copilot. The emerging trend is agentic AI, which independently plans and executes tasks after receiving objectives from humans. AI is evolving from answering questions to performing work.

A November World Economic Forum (WEF) report predicts that specialized AI agents will handle research, analysis, market forecasting, negotiations, customer service and software development. Through communication and coordination, these agents will form multiagent systems capable of achieving shared objectives. AI-driven transformation will require companies to reorganize their structures and working platforms.

Productivity is another priority. Until now, companies have measured AI adoption through simple indicators, such as employee usage rates. They must instead calculate the products, services, revenue and operating profits that AI generates. Labor cost reductions and productivity gains relative to competitors also matter.

In an October report, Gartner warned that quantity does not necessarily translate into value. Companies should establish expected returns before introducing AI and set criteria for terminating underperforming projects. Competition will increasingly center on AI's return on investment.

Greater autonomy also demands stronger oversight. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, or OECD, identifies AI governance as a growing priority. Organizations must define what actions AI systems can take, where human approval is required and how their activities are supervised. Proposals include assigning AI agents identities, employee numbers and account credentials, much like human workers. The central question is whether increasingly intelligent AI can remain under human control.

AI sovereignty will also become more important as computing facilities span national borders and businesses depend on foreign cloud services. A survey of 200 Korean companies found that 60 percent did not know where their data was stored or who controlled access. Seventy percent lacked a data sovereignty strategy. Korea must prepare for stronger AI governance, sovereignty and economic productivity.

Beyond technology, geopolitical fragmentation is reshaping international relations. The WEF characterized 2026 as an era of competition, particularly between Washington and Beijing. Major institutions now anticipate a fragmented multipolar order in 2027.

A November S&P Global report argues that countries increasingly recognize international rules and markets cannot guarantee their security or prosperity. National interests must therefore shape budgets, industrial policies, trade agreements, technological investment and military strategies. Economic security, rather than security alone, is becoming central.

The emerging order features the United States, China and an increasingly independent Europe, alongside India and strategically autonomous middle powers across the Global South.

Seoul needs an equally multidimensional response. Expanding trilateral security cooperation with Washington and Tokyo, anchored in the Korea-U.S. alliance, remains essential. But Korea must also diversify supply chains and markets beyond dependence on the United States and China while developing independent technologies.

A wolf spider does not merely depend on its web; it actively hunts. Similarly, Korea should not passively rely on networks connecting it to major powers. It must pursue its own interests while linking diverse countries, sectors and actors. Seoul National University professor emeritus Ha Young-sun calls this approach “complex network diplomacy.” It offers a strategy for the emerging order.

Social trends present another challenge: an age of fragmentation. A September Ipsos report describes societies moving beyond conventional polarization toward smaller, increasingly antagonistic groups divided by identity, gender, immigration and social change.

Edelman, which characterized 2026 as an age of insularity, anticipates an age of agency in which individuals seek greater control over their lives and surroundings. Recovering personal autonomy and social influence could help overcome distrust and helplessness.

Ipsos offers perhaps the most compelling prescription: integration. Rather than deepening divisions, societies should create shared spaces, experiences and narratives that allow people to connect and act together.

Korean politics would do well to heed that advice. As technological transformation, geopolitical fragmentation and social divisions converge, national leadership must look beyond immediate disputes and strengthen society's capacity to adapt together.

The challenge is not simply to recognize these forecasts but to translate them into practical choices. Companies must demonstrate measurable returns from technology, diplomats must expand their options and political leaders must rebuild connections across an increasingly fragmented Korean society.