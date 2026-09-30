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Busan's canal shark is a crowd-pleaser — and a climate warning
A copper shark stranded in a Busan canal has drawn crowds, but rising numbers of large-shark catches off Korea’s east coast and significantly warmer waters point to larger environmental challenges.
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Showing rail improvement
A refurbished Mugunghwa train operated by the Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) departs Daejeon Station after a demonstration event on Sept. 30.
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Passing The Plaza
People walk past the hotel The Plaza in Jung District, central Seoul, on Sept. 30, the day the hotel closed for a major renovation marking its 50th anniversary. The renovation is scheduled to run through 2029.
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Sunflowers herald autumn in Jinan
Sunflowers in full bloom signal autumn's arrival beneath Mount Mai's horse-ear-shaped peaks in North Jeolla.