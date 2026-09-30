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Training for maternal emergencies

Busan emergency crews and hospital staff practice rapid air transport and patient handovers for high-risk pregnant women and newborns.

Opinion Desk
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Members of Busan’s 119 aviation unit and medical staff from the regional maternal and child medical center at Haeundae Paik Hospital conduct a joint drill on Sept. 30.

Members of Busan’s 119 aviation unit and medical staff from the regional maternal and child medical center at Haeundae Paik Hospital conduct a joint drill for the aerial transport of high-risk pregnant women and newborns at the Busan Metropolitan City Fire & Disaster Headquarters’ special response unit heliport in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 30. The exercise focused on coordinating roles, making rapid decisions and ensuring smooth patient handovers during medical evacuations.

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