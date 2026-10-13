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Train for the terrain

Firefighters conduct a mountain rescue drill using stretchers and climbing equipment near Cheonhwang Temple in Wolchulsan National Park in Yeongam County, Jeonnam-Gwangju, on Oct. 13.

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Firefighters conduct a mountain rescue drill using stretchers and climbing equipment near Cheonhwang Temple in Wolchulsan National Park in Yeongam County, South Jeolla, on Oct. 13.

Firefighters conduct a mountain rescue drill using stretchers and climbing equipment near Cheonhwang Temple in Wolchulsan National Park in Yeongam County, Jeonnam-Gwangju, on Oct. 13. The exercise focused on rescuing stranded or injured hikers, coordinating with other agencies and deploying rescue drones. According to the National Fire Agency, Korea recorded 30,583 mountain rescue operations between 2023 and 2025, with October accounting for 12.4 percent, the highest monthly share. Slips and falls accounted for 32.1 percent of cases.

opinion one cut national fire agency mountain rescue drill firefighters wolchulsan national park yeongam county photo

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