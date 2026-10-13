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From Busan, through the Arctic, and back
A Korean container ship has become the first to complete a round trip from Busan to Europe via the Arctic route.
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A ferry exciting drill
A Korea Coast Guard helicopter rescues passengers aboard a ferry during a drill simulating a fire and rescue operation in preparation for a tsunami at Yeongilman Port in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 13.
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Golden time for silver grass
Haneul Park will celebrate autumn from Oct. 17 to 23 with illuminated fields, performances and interactive activities.
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Buckwheat in bloom
Visitors stroll through a field of blooming buckwheat flowers at the Waheul Buckwheat Village in Jocheon-eup, Jeju City, on Oct. 12.