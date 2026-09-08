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Daegu’s ancient tombs get Chuseok trim
Workers cut grass at the Bullo-dong tomb complex, home to about 270 Three Kingdoms-era burial mounds, ahead of Chuseok.
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Tree of livelihood
A job seeker attaches a note expressing hopes for employment to a wish tree at a job fair in Busan on Sept. 8.
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E-mart's got gift certificates galore
E-Mart and Traders are selling Shinsegae gift certificates nationwide, with preorder shoppers eligible for rewards worth up to 4 million won.
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&TEAM makes its mark with new Korean EP 'Mark on Me' — in pictures
The nine-member group performs its latest lead track and talks about its new music at a press showcase in Seoul.