



A worker repairs a toy at the i-Mom Gangdong Toy Library and Repair Center in Godeok-dong, Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, on Sept. 8. The center is holding a toy donation campaign, “Finding Lost Parts: Toy Story,” through Sept. 12. Broken or unused toys donated by local families will be dismantled, with usable components recycled as spare parts for future repairs. The campaign aims to promote resource circulation and teach children the importance of environmental protection.