One Cut from NEWS1

Toys get a second life

A Gangdong toy repair center is collecting broken and unused toys to recycle parts and teach children about environmental protection.

Opinion Desk
Published
A worker repairs a toy at the i-Mom Gangdong Toy Library and Repair Center in Godeok-dong, Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, on Sept. 8.


A worker repairs a toy at the i-Mom Gangdong Toy Library and Repair Center in Godeok-dong, Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, on Sept. 8. The center is holding a toy donation campaign, “Finding Lost Parts: Toy Story,” through Sept. 12. Broken or unused toys donated by local families will be dismantled, with usable components recycled as spare parts for future repairs. The campaign aims to promote resource circulation and teach children the importance of environmental protection. 

opinion one cut i-mom gangdong toy library and repair center gangdong district environmental protection seoul photo toy recycling

Read more

See more articles