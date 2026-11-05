As of Nov. 2, one month had passed since the launch of the Prosecution Service. The office and the Serious Crimes Investigation Office were established to separate investigative and prosecutorial powers and prevent abuses of authority. The Prosecution Service is responsible for indicting suspects in cases referred by investigative agencies and conducting prosecutions in court. The photo shows the Public Prosecution Office headquarters in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 2. NEWS1

Kim Won-bae

The author is an editorial writer at the JoongAng Ilbo.







German sociologist Max Weber likened politics in "Politics as a Vocation" (1919) to the slow, forceful boring of hard boards with passion and sound judgment. But excessive certainty and brute force can crack the wood rather than penetrate it. Watching President Lee Jae Myung and the ruling Democratic Party (DP), one can almost hear cracks forming from both sides of the board.

Under pressure from ruling party hard-liners, prosecutors lost their supplementary investigative authority, and the Prosecution Service replaced the previous prosecution system last month. Yet problems have emerged after just one month. An Mi-hyun, a deputy chief prosecutor at the Cheonan branch of the Daejeon District Prosecution Service, described a nighttime residential burglary case on social media. A matter prosecutors could previously verify in five minutes took approximately 15 days because police had to request consultations, prosecutors had to provide opinions and implementation results had to be reported. Public inconvenience has become secondary to the political cause of prosecutorial reform.

A bill authorizing a special counsel investigation into allegedly fabricated indictments, approved by the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, raises another contradiction. Although prosecutors have been stripped of investigative powers, the bill permits prosecutors assigned to the special counsel to conduct investigations. Why does a party championing the separation of investigation and prosecution apply different standards to its own initiative?

The ruling camp's certainty shows little sign of weakening. The DP is pursuing a parliamentary investigation into Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de over the judiciary's response to the Dec. 3 martial law declaration and disputes concerning Supreme Court nominations. Judges have protested, warning of threats to judicial independence. Even judges previously critical of Jo have urged restraint. The hard-liners seem determined to split the board altogether.

President Lee himself criticized those who prioritize political posturing over effective prosecutorial reform as practicing "irresponsible extremism." The description applies equally to other actions by ruling party hard-liners.

But what about the president's own conduct?

Consider his insistence that Kim Ji-yong, head of the Serious Crime Investigation Agency, attend Cabinet meetings. There may be no legal obstacle, but what practical contribution would an investigative agency chief's presence make to prosecutorial reform? The benefits remain unclear, while the potential damage to perceptions of fairness and political neutrality is evident.

Lee dismissed objections as "unconstitutional sophistry," even citing an AI response to support his position, before retreating to a proposal that Kim attend approximately once a month. While party hard-liners fueled controversy over Kim's appointment, the president created another dispute over his Cabinet attendance. Was any of this necessary?

A nationwide farmland survey reveals similar problems. Preventing speculation and upholding Korea's constitutional principle that farmland should belong to those who cultivate it are legitimate objectives. But policymakers should first have examined rural realities, where aging populations and inheritance have made farmland leasing widespread, and prepared workable institutional reforms. Instead, anxiety and opposition spread through farming communities. Claims that the nationwide survey originated with a minister further triggered disputes over responsibility.

Even well-intentioned policies lose momentum when introduced without adequate preparation. Hitting the gas before getting into gear will not move a vehicle forward.

The president has also become increasingly involved in unnecessary public arguments. His repeated social media rebuttals concerning foreign workers and preferential treatment for multicultural families have brought him into conflict with progressive groups. By opening additional political fronts, is he distancing himself from the very people he needs to persuade?

Meanwhile, issues requiring genuine leadership and difficult compromises remain unresolved. Major economies are competing fiercely for technological leadership in semiconductors. The DP has introduced competing versions of legislation establishing large-scale special economic zones: one allowing exemptions from the statutory 52-hour workweek for highly paid research and development personnel and another excluding those exemptions.

The issue cannot be postponed indefinitely. The government must reconcile industry's operational needs with safeguards for workers' health, appropriate compensation and protections against abuse. After all, this progressive administration implemented the so-called Yellow Envelope Act, legislation strengthening protections for workers and limiting certain employer damage claims against unions.

Reforms unpopular with core supporters demand precisely the kind of political courage and persistent persuasion that the president and ruling party should provide together. This is where Lee's leadership and determination should be directed.

The DP commands an overwhelming parliamentary majority, giving it considerable power to advance reforms essential to Korea's future. Instead, party hard-liners pursue confrontational campaigns justified by lofty principles, while the president expends political capital on hastily conceived policies and avoidable disputes.

Rather than compensating for each other's weaknesses, the president and his party amplify controversy in different ways. The resulting waste of political energy is enormous. Once the board has cracked, no amount of force can bore a proper hole through it.

The central question is not whether reform is necessary, but whether those entrusted with carrying it out possess the patience to make it work. Conviction without careful judgment can undermine even worthwhile objectives. With its legislative majority and presidential authority, the ruling camp has the means to deliver lasting change. What it needs now is restraint, consistency and political discipline.