The top scorer on the 63rd certified tax accountant examination reportedly cheated using a miniature camera and generative AI. Similar devices remain available online under listings such as "miniature cameras for exams." The photo shows search results for such devices on a shopping app on Nov. 15. NEWS1

A tax accountant exam confession involving a miniature camera and AI exposes urgent gaps in Korea's safeguards days before the college entrance test.

A candidate who topped Korea’s certified tax accountant examination in April has confessed to cheating with a miniature camera and generative AI, raising security concerns ahead of the national college entrance exam on Thursday.

The candidate, identified only as “H,” submitted a written confession through a lawyer. H’s exceptionally high score had already fueled suspicions of AI-assisted cheating, but the revelation that they used a camera virtually impossible to detect with the naked eye — rather than smart glasses, as suspected by experts — has intensified related concerns, such as whether authorities prevent similar cheating attempts during the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) for the 2027 academic year.

Late last month, the Ministry of Education announced measures banning all electronic devices, including AI-powered glasses, smartphones and smartwatches, from examination rooms. It pledged zero tolerance, warning that offenders would have their scores invalidated, lose eligibility to take the exam the following year and potentially face criminal charges for obstruction of business.

But the effectiveness of these measures remains questionable. Some 550,000 students will take the CSAT simultaneously at 1,312 testing centers nationwide. Expecting personnel to patrol numerous classrooms and detect sophisticated cheating devices is not realistic.

Unlike smartwatches or glasses, miniature cameras like the one allegedly used by H are almost impossible to identify through visual inspection. Installing electronic screening equipment at every testing center could help, but procuring and deploying such devices before the examination would be difficult. Blocking wireless communications during testing is another option, although time is running out to implement it.

Cheating methods are evolving rapidly. Relying primarily on conventional, visual supervision is increasingly outdated.

China, which administers a comparable nationwide college entrance examination, has adopted more systematic safeguards. Security checkpoints and metal detectors prevent candidates from bringing electronic devices into examination rooms. Wireless signals are blocked, and drones reportedly monitor unauthorized transmissions.

China also allegedly suspends AI-enabled image capture and answer-generation functions during examination periods, preventing candidates from using external cloud services to solve questions in real time.

Why has Korea failed to introduce comparable safeguards?

The Education Ministry must recognize that conventional examination supervision can no longer adequately address emerging technological threats. Protecting the fairness and credibility of the CSAT requires measures proportionate to the sophistication of potential cheating methods.

With the examination only days away, authorities must urgently develop additional safeguards rather than wait for a major AI-assisted cheating scandal to expose the weaknesses of the existing system.

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



