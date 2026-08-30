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A celebration of culture
Residents, tourists and members of boy band NewBeat join a K-pop dance flash mob at Gwanghwamun Square as part of a "Culture Week" celebrating the 150th anniversary of the independence activist Kim Gu's (1876-1949) birth.
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Seoul raises a stink after Namsan shower is used as toilet
The city has asked people to use the facilities, originally installed to allow exercisers to freshen up, for their intended purpose.
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Plaza Seoul to temporarily close its doors
The Plaza Seoul is scheduled to undergo major renovations over the next three years to mark its 50th anniversary.
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106-year-old takes aim in Daegu
Sawang Janpram, the oldest competitor at the World Masters Athletics Championships, threw discus at Daegu Stadium.