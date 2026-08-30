A life-size tiger image stands guard at a vegetable garden near the foot of Mount Dobong in Seoul, intended to scare away wild boars and water deer targeting its crops. KIM SEONG-RYONG

A life-size image of a tiger stands guard in a vegetable garden near the foot of Mount Dobong in Seoul, intended to scare away wild boars and water deer targeting its crops. Tigers, once native to the Korean Peninsula, are no longer found in the wild. Wild boars and water deer, however, continue to damage farmland nationwide, prompting local governments to operate wildlife control teams and compensate farmers for crop losses.