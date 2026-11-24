A Korea Customs Service official displays seized items, including counterfeit Mounjaro, ahead of a briefing on strengthened measures to prevent the entry of harmful pharmaceuticals from overseas at the Incheon Airport Customs import and export clearance center on Sept. 17. The number of cases involving weight loss drugs such as Mounjaro and Wegovy detected by customs authorities surged from four in 2024 to 1,189 in 2025, reaching 5,030 in the first eight months of this year. YONHAP





Shin Sung-sik

The author is a welfare specialist reporter at the JoongAng Ilbo.



Annual sales of Mounjaro, a weight-loss drug, reportedly surpassed 1 trillion won ($743 million), an unprecedented figure in Korea’s pharmaceutical market. Its high price has prompted consumers to buy it in Japan, earning it the nickname “Sushijaro.” Demand will likely intensify when the oral version of Wegovy arrives. Three factors have fueled this phenomenon: doctors prescribing indiscriminately, consumers overusing the drugs — it is questionable whether they qualify as patients — and a government standing idly by.

Last month, Democratic Party Rep. Nam In-soon, deputy speaker of the National Assembly, released a report provocatively titled “Some Clinics Reduced to Weight Loss Injection Vending Machines.” Nam, who has spent nearly her entire parliamentary career on the Health and Welfare Committee, criticized some doctors as “prescription vending machines.”

The figures reveal a striking concentration of prescriptions among several neighborhood clinics. The top 10 clinics accounted for 10.2 percent of Wegovy supplies to clinics over 22 months and 14.5 percent of Mounjaro supplies over one year. One clinic ranked first for Mounjaro and second for Wegovy, receiving approximately 240,000 units combined. These clinics have become popular destinations for weight-loss drugs. Some are known for consultations lasting just three minutes. One patient reported obtaining a repeat prescription in 10 seconds.

Both drugs have defined eligibility criteria: a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher, or between 27 and 30 with conditions such as hypertension or diabetes. But these regulatory criteria are widely disregarded. Prescriptions reportedly extend to underweight individuals, pregnant women and children, despite restrictions. Some clinics do not even weigh patients.

Rare adverse effects include pancreatitis and cholecystitis, while serious complications can include vision loss or blindness. Can doctors explain these risks and examine patients’ medical and family histories in three minutes? Some merely ask, “You know there are side effects, right?” The government does not even know how many prescriptions meet approved criteria.

Doctors have considerable prescribing discretion, but this demands high professional ethical standards. Article 1 of their ethical guidelines requires treatment based on scientific knowledge, conscience and professional judgment. The Korean Medical Association demonstrated its capacity for self-regulation in July by introducing guidelines for extracorporeal shock wave therapy to curb misuse. It should intervene again.

Neither Wegovy nor Mounjaro injections are covered by national health insurance, leaving the government largely disengaged. It initially blocked personal imports from Japan, then reversed course after opposition, allowing three-month supplies. Authorities recently began investigating violations of rules separating prescribing and dispensing. Except when providing injection training, doctors should leave dispensing to pharmacists. Enforcing this principle would eliminate doctors’ profits from drug sales and potentially reduce prescriptions, although whether prices would fall remains unclear.

A saying has emerged: “Thin if rich, fat if poor.” Insurance coverage is essential to addressing this grievance. Government-set reimbursement prices could indirectly pressure suppliers to lower prices for privately purchased Mounjaro and Wegovy, as Japan does. Yet coverage is taking too long.

Markets regulate prices for ordinary manufactured goods, but medical services and pharmaceuticals are different because providers enjoy exclusive supply rights. During a visit to Taiwan two years ago, a Taipei municipal official expressed surprise that Korea does not review services excluded from insurance coverage. Taiwan regulates such medical procedures and examinations. Korea discloses only selected prices and knows little about privately paid prescription drugs.

Services and products outside insurance coverage account for 15 percent of national medical expenditures, considerably higher than in other countries. Whether through legislation or administrative guidelines, the government must take action.

Weight loss injections can provide psychological relief and help people manage chronic diseases. But there is an often invisible risk that deserves attention: muscle loss. Once lost, muscle is difficult to regain. People should remember that insufficient muscle mass can accelerate aging.