The fifth meeting of the National Pension Fund Management Committee is held on May 28, 2026. MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELFARE/YONHAP

The central bank’s reserve-ranking removal and sealed pension fund minutes raise questions about transparency and political influence.





Ha Hyun-ock

The author is an editorial writer at the JoongAng Ilbo.





Secrecy breeds misunderstanding. When people suspect that inconvenient truths are being concealed, distrust and suspicion inevitably follow.

In September, the Bank of Korea quietly removed international foreign exchange reserve rankings from its monthly reserve reports without advance notice or explanation. The figures had been published for 25 years and six months, since February 2001.

Facing criticism, the central bank argued that the rankings provided little meaningful information about foreign exchange soundness. Different national accounting standards indeed complicate comparisons. The data also remain available through the International Monetary Fund. Nevertheless, something about the decision remains troubling.

Korea ranked ninth globally in foreign exchange reserves at the end of last year. It slipped to 10th in January, 12th in February and 13th in May before barely recovering to 10th in June. The decline apparently reflected intervention using reserves to stabilize the won amid a sharp rise in the won-dollar exchange rate.

Foreign exchange reserves provide a crucial buffer against currency crises. In Korea, where the 1997 Asian financial crisis left lasting national trauma, a falling ranking is particularly sensitive.

The missing piece emerged during a parliamentary audit. Documents revealed that the BOK had informally discussed removing the rankings with the Ministry of Economy and Finance. Officials argued that frequent fluctuations generated unnecessary controversy unrelated to Korea's economic fundamentals.

That explanation sounds suspiciously like an attempt to conceal inconvenient information. Following continued criticism, the BOK made the rankings accessible through its economic statistics system. But would it have stopped publishing them if Korea's position had remained stable or improved?

Another disclosure controversy is even more serious: Minutes of National Pension Fund Management Committee meetings that will remain confidential until 2030.

Under the National Pension Act, ordinary minutes become public after one year. Records involving matters potentially affecting investment fairness or financial market stability may be withheld for four years following committee approval. They must nevertheless be submitted confidentially when requested by the relevant parliamentary committee. Yet the government and the ruling party have delayed their submission.

At meetings in January and May, whose minutes are now sealed for four years, the committee decided to postpone rebalancing domestic equity holdings and increase their target allocation.

In January, it effectively suspended stock sales until the end of June. In May, it substantially raised the domestic equity target. Including permissible strategic and tactical asset allocation ranges, the maximum domestic equity weighting rose from 19.9 percent to 28.8 percent.

Coincidentally, nationwide local elections took place that June.

Despite this major revision of pension investment principles, the reasoning behind the decisions remains hidden. Instead, the president and government prominently celebrated rising stock valuations, claiming they had delayed the pension fund's projected depletion.

But domestic stocks have undergone a correction since July, increasing losses associated with the pension fund's expanded holdings. According to the opposition's calculations, valuation losses amounted to at least 182 trillion won ($136 billion).

The National Pension Fund consists of contributions made by citizens to finance their retirement. It is not money that the government and ruling party may deploy at their discretion.

If officials continue offering explanations and excuses while withholding the minutes, suspicions that the pension fund was politically exploited to support stock prices ahead of local elections will only harden.

The way to prevent misunderstanding and restore trust is straightforward: Release the minutes and fully disclose why the rebalancing suspension was adopted.

The government claims to champion transparency, broadcasting Cabinet meetings live and flooding social media with messages revealing the president's thinking. Yet it conceals decisions that citizens have every reason to scrutinize.

That contradiction is difficult to understand. One cannot help wondering whether their supposedly untellable secrets conceal something genuinely embarrassing.