





Han Seon-hwa

The author is an honorary professor at the University of Science and Technology



An autumn forest is beautiful. The fresh green of spring and deep foliage of summer have their charms, but as a poet wrote, autumn leaves are redder than spring flowers. When forests turn crimson and gold, we often imagine nature changing its clothes. Yet autumn colors are no sudden magic. As temperatures fall, chlorophyll, which has worked tirelessly at photosynthesis since spring, gradually breaks down, revealing pigments such as yellow carotenoids and red anthocyanins that were hidden beneath its green. The tree has not dressed itself anew. It simply reveals the colors it has quietly carried all year.

After the blossoms of spring and the fruit ripened under summer's scorching sun, the tree closes another chapter of life in its most brilliant colors. At that very peak, it lets its leaves fall without hesitation. Shedding them is a necessary decision: The tree must endure winter's bitter cold and make room for fresh leaves and flowers the following spring. Fallen leaves decay into the soil, becoming fertile nourishment for the roots of the next generation.

This cycle of nature offers a profound lesson as I grow older. In my younger years, I worked intensely in research, producing a dense canopy of green leaves in the form of achievements and academic papers. Now is the time to reveal my own deeper colors: knowledge and experience matured over the years. Rather than pursuing evermore accomplishments, I hope to bring warmth and beauty to those around me through the insights and convictions cultivated over a lifetime.

Stepping away from a prominent position and passing the research baton to younger colleagues is not a lonely departure. It is an act of generosity, like a tree releasing its leaves, willingly allowing the fruits of one's labor to nourish those who follow. When the accumulated wisdom of senior researchers becomes sustenance for younger minds, the next generation can grow into a greener, more flourishing forest.

The tree does not cling to its finest season or demand that its leaves remain. It gives what it has gathered and prepares the ground for new growth. Looking at a tree that enriches the forest by letting go, I see a graceful path for senior scientists and engineers: to share what we have learned, step aside when the time comes and help those who follow flourish. That, perhaps, is the quiet dignity of growing older.