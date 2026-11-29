The conflict between Finland and the Soviet Union shows how a small nation fought to preserve its independence against an overwhelming power.

Roh Jeong-tae

The author is a writer and senior fellow at the Institute for Social and Economic Research.





Finland was a small, weak nation. It had been ruled by Sweden for 600 years and Russia for more than a century. Although it gained independence in 1917 amid the turmoil surrounding the collapse of imperial Russia, its subsequent history was hardly smooth.

On Aug. 23, 1939, the Soviet Union signed a nonaggression pact with Nazi Germany. Then Germany invaded Poland on Sept. 1, subsequently dividing the country with the Soviet Union. Between September and October, Joseph Stalin imposed mutual defense treaties on Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, annexing the three Baltic states the following year.

Finland was next. Between October and November, Soviet and Finnish representatives held several rounds of negotiations in Moscow. Vyacheslav Molotov, chairman of the Soviet Council of People's Commissars, demanded that Finland surrender territory along their shared border and lease the port of Hanko, at the entrance to the Gulf of Finland, for use as a military base.

It was more intimidation than negotiation. When Finland refused to yield, Molotov issued a threat: “We civilians can do nothing more. It is now the soldiers' turn to speak.” Finland's leadership was divided over whether to make concessions, but President Kyosti Kallio remained adamant that his country could not capitulate to Soviet demands.

On the morning of Nov. 30, Soviet forces bombed major Finnish cities and invaded the country. Thus began the first Soviet-Finnish war, commonly known as the Winter War, a grueling conflict that lasted more than three months, until March 13, 1940.

Not only the Soviet Union but also Britain and France expected the war to end quickly. Although poorly equipped compared with their Soviet counterparts, Finnish troops knew the terrain intimately and were motivated by a strong sense of patriotism. The Red Army suffered an estimated 120,000 to 160,000 deaths without capturing Helsinki, the Finnish capital. Finnish military deaths numbered approximately 25,000.

Yet the disparity in national power was unmistakable. Unable to continue fighting, Finland ultimately concluded a peace treaty in Moscow on March 13, surrendering territory but preserving its independence.

Some criticize Finland's subsequent experience of “Finlandization,” whereby the country maintained formal neutrality after World War II while remaining subject to Soviet influence. But that seems a rather harsh judgment of a small nation that shed blood to preserve its sovereignty against a vastly superior military power.

For smaller nations facing powerful neighbors, the path toward safeguarding national autonomy and independence is inevitably long and arduous.