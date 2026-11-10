Laureate of the Prix Goncourt literary prize Philippe Jaenada (C) for the novel "L'Inconnue du quai de Javel" poses with Laureate of the Prix Renaudot literary prize Francois-Henri Deserable (R) for his novel "Le Palais" after the award ceremonies in Paris on November 3, 2026. AFP/YONHAP





Shin June-bong

The author is an editorial writer at the JoongAng Ilbo.





France's Prix Goncourt, often described by Asian media as one of the world's three major literary prizes alongside the Nobel Prize in Literature and the Booker Prize, has again become embroiled in controversy over AI. The classification is hardly internationally recognized, but the latest dispute raises questions extending beyond literary awards.

Philippe Jaenada, named this year's winner on Nov. 3, admitted using AI three times while writing his prize-winning novel, "L'inconnue du quai de Javel" (2026). His transgressions appear relatively minor compared with those of Haitian Canadian writer Thélyson Orélien, who was removed from the shortlist in September following allegations of AI use.

Jaenada offered explanations whose sincerity remains difficult to judge. He said he had slipped a ChatGPT-generated sentence into the novel to "play with the reader" and included an AI-generated section to expose how unreliable ChatGPT could be when answering technical questions. Unlike Orélien, who denied using AI, Jaenada voluntarily acknowledged his actions.

Yet social media criticism has focused on a possible racial double standard. Critics question whether Orélien, a writer of color, received harsher treatment than Jaenada, a white man.

The controversy has spread beyond the Goncourt. A new literary award, the Pascal Prize, has been established exclusively for works created in collaboration with AI. Notably, renowned futurist Jacques Attali chairs its jury. Applicants must submit a technical dossier identifying the large language models they used, such as Claude or Gemini, and the words or sentences that served as their starting prompts.

The organizers reportedly first proposed establishing a Goncourt AI Prize. The response was categorical: The Goncourt honors books written by humans, not machines. Meanwhile, publisher L'Observatoire plans to introduce a label called "Sanctuaire," or sanctuary, certifying works as entirely human-authored.

These developments in France offer two lessons for Korea.

First is the authority of the Goncourt itself. Whatever its international ranking, it remains France's most prestigious literary award. According to foreign reports, Jaenada is so devoted to analog habits that he dislikes using mobile phones. Yet even a serious literary writer of his standing has embraced AI.

Determining whether AI contributed to a manuscript is hardly as straightforward as checking an arithmetic calculation. Ultimately, much depends on an author's conscience. Why should Korean writers be any different?

Second, although limited information makes France's circumstances difficult to assess fully, its polarized debate is troubling. Technological acceptance and an insistence on exclusively human authorship appear increasingly opposed. Korea would gain little from reproducing such a rigid division.

But these debates almost seem leisurely compared with the speed at which AI-generated writing is already spreading through Korean society.

Lee Eun-hye, head of Geulhangari, a publishing house specializing in serious humanities titles, recently described a disturbing trend on Facebook.

"These days, I receive noticeably more translation proposals from people at the master's or doctoral level," she wrote. "Rather than making editors happy, these proposals leave them uneasy. People who have yet to demonstrate their abilities send translations that are astonishingly polished."

In a telephone interview, Lee said she strongly suspected that some prospective translators mentioned in her post had used AI to prepare their sample translations.

Translation, too, is writing. Indeed, because translated works can become foundations of a society's intellectual resources, translation may be even more consequential than original authorship. Yet such foundational texts could increasingly consist of polished AI-generated prose.

Applied linguist Kim Seong-woo's 2024 book, "How Will Artificial Intelligence Change My Reading and Writing?" (2024), deserves attention from anyone concerned about the future of literacy. Its third chapter is particularly unsettling.

Traditionally, academic writing has depended on reading other scholars' research. Researchers search existing papers, select relevant studies by examining titles and abstracts, read them closely, extract information and finally incorporate citations into their own work.

AI changes that sequence fundamentally. Reading and writing occur simultaneously. Researchers may no longer read the original papers themselves. Instead, they consult summaries generated by AI while composing their manuscripts.

Writing and citation thus proceed together, reversing the traditional relationship between reading and writing. Rather than reading first and writing afterward, researchers increasingly write while relying on AI to supply what they supposedly have read.

Kim appears to envision a near future in which AI-assisted writing has become ubiquitous. But is that future really so distant? Could these practices already be taking place somewhere on Korean university campuses?

The question ultimately returns us to the meaning of writing itself. When machines can produce polished sentences, summarize scholarship and translate complex texts, what distinguishes genuinely human intellectual work? The French controversy may concern literary prizes, but the deeper issue reaches classrooms, universities and publishing houses. It is time to reconsider what it means for writing to be entirely human.