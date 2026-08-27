A fireworks display is seen during the "Salute to America" Independence Day celebration on the National Mall in Washington, DC, in the early morning hours of July 5, 2026. The nation is marking the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Indpendence. AFP/YONHAP

Korea must strengthen its industrial, technological and civic foundations while helping shape a stable balance between the United States and China.





Cho Yoon-je

The author is a special appointment professor at the Graduate School of Economics at Yonsei University.





Britain may understand the United States particularly well. To mark the 250th anniversary of United States independence, the British weekly “The Economist” has published a seven-part series since January tracing the country’s path from its founding.

The series shows that despite the achievements that made the United States a “city upon a hill,” the country is beset by economic inequality, political polarization, doubts about the present and anxiety about the future. A June survey by The Economist and YouGov found 63 percent of Americans believed the country was headed in the wrong direction. That included 91 percent of Democrats but only 25 percent of Republicans, underscoring deep political division. Asked whether the United States would survive another 250 years, only 42 percent said yes, including just 17 percent who said it almost certainly would.

Such division and anxiety have deepened in the Trump era. Norms and institutional checks that once constrained government and presidential power have eroded, creating a crisis of confidence in the democratic principles on which the nation was founded. The global trade war, America First policies and uses of military power lacking empathy are also damaging the moral authority and international trust Washington built over decades.

As markets become interconnected and gaps in technology and productivity narrow, countries with large populations and territories eventually gain an advantage in the contest for hegemony. In the 19th century, the United States expanded its territory, absorbed mass immigration and rode the Second Industrial Revolution past Britain, turning the 20th century into the “American century.”

The 21st century, however, may again become an era of rapidly shifting power. China is now riding the new wave. Its economy is already 30 percent larger than the United States' in purchasing-power terms. It has twice the manufacturing capacity and produces more than half of the world’s ships, batteries, electric vehicles and rare earths. China files more patents than the United States and publishes more highly cited scientific papers.

China has many internal vulnerabilities, but no U.S. strategy now appears capable of stopping its rise. Beijing is undertaking a historic military buildup, expanding overseas logistics bases and pushing to dominate technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

After the Trump era, the United States will probably seek a new foreign policy and China strategy. Over the past half-century, Washington has tried both conciliatory and confrontational approaches, but neither has stopped China’s challenge.

Georgetown University professor Rush Doshi argues that a future China strategy should rest on two pillars. The first is “managed competition”: seeking a balance of power that protects core U.S. interests while clearly telling Beijing what Washington will and will not do on technology, trade and Taiwan, placing limits on U.S. objectives so competition does not end in catastrophe.

The second is a coalition with allies. The United States will increasingly struggle to confront China alone. Combined with Europe, Japan, Australia, India, Canada and Korea, however, the balance shifts. Such a coalition would have more than twice China’s GDP and military spending, three times its patents and nearly half of global manufacturing, compared with China’s one-third.

The idea is to establish common tariff and regulatory barriers across allied markets, giving allied companies an integrated market while preventing Chinese overcapacity from destroying their industries one by one. Washington would simultaneously share advanced military technology with allies to strengthen deterrence. It would amount to a new security-industrial alliance.

What strategy will the United States choose after Trump? Can it rebuild damaged trust and relationships with its allies? What position should Korea establish within such a coalition and in its relationship with China?

The rest of this century will present another major challenge to the fortune of Korea, a country not yet a century old. Korea’s best course, situated at the center of this geopolitical transformation, is to help prevent another descent into war and foster a balance of power between East and West, ultimately moving toward an order that integrates both.

To navigate this challenge, Korea must preserve and expand its strategic assets: industrial production capacity and technology. It must also build a system of governance capable of devising and implementing long-term economic and security strategies. More fundamental still is restoring sound civic norms and public spirit, and putting politics on a proper footing. The history of nations teaches that their rise and decline ultimately depend on these foundations.