Signs advertising miniature cameras are displayed at a camera shop in Seoul on Nov. 17, two days before the College Scholastic Ability Test, Korea’s national college entrance exam. NEWS1

A cheating scandal before the CSAT highlights why Korea must rethink testing, professional qualifications and hiring in the AI era.







Choi Min-woo

The author is the editor of political, international, foreign and security news at the JoongAng Ilbo.







An AI cheating scandal involving Han, 34, who topped the certified tax accountant examination, has shaken Korea just four days before the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). The Lee Jae Myung administration scrambled to introduce countermeasures, including stickers covering buttons and rewards of up to 100 million won ($68,000).

On Thursday morning, an emergency alert announced the discovery of 22 smartphones. Authorities also unveiled penalties including imprisonment of up to five years, a 10-year examination ban and expulsion from university for students retaking the CSAT.

But consider this: Would the country be in such an uproar if Han had not scored a perfect 100 or confessed to cheating? His indiscriminate reliance on AI produced an unprecedented perfect score. Had he deliberately answered several questions incorrectly, he might have passed unnoticed.

This raises suspicions that AI cheating has been occurring undetected and that Han may not be alone.

Data obtained by People Power Party lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo from the Human Resources Development Service of Korea reinforces those concerns. This year, 66 candidates scored at least 90 in introductory accounting on the first tax accountant examination, compared to one in 2024 and two last year.

Ahn suggested organized cheating might have occurred. Online commentators sarcastically declared that Koreans were developing superintelligence. Meanwhile, a candidate who achieved a perfect score on the Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET) and promised public verification on Thursday was found dead.

AI cheating had already surfaced in various national examinations since May. Yet the Education Ministry largely ignored the problem and offered no meaningful response. It deserves criticism.

The greater challenge lies ahead. Experts who have studied digital cheating for more than a decade argue that increasingly sophisticated AI makes detection practically impossible. They suggest assuming that every candidate uses AI.

Some literary competitions already permit AI-generated writing because preventing or identifying its use is impractical. If open-book examinations are acceptable, perhaps AI-assisted examinations should become the default. Punishment alone cannot solve the problem.

But transforming AI cheating into legitimate AI collaboration requires fundamental changes in how society evaluates and selects talent.

First, multiple-choice and short-answer examinations must give way to other methods. Humans cannot compete with AI at memorizing information and selecting correct answers under time pressure. Oral examinations, discussions and assessments emphasizing the learning process should replace conventional tests.

The nationwide CSAT has also reached its limits. Universities may inevitably need greater authority to select students independently, potentially reviving institution-specific entrance examinations.

Second, barriers to professional qualifications should fall. Traditionally, passing difficult examinations for government administration, diplomacy, accounting or taxation provided access to relatively secure careers. Entry was difficult, but professional status offered lasting benefits.

In the AI era, examinations will lose their ability to distinguish candidates. Qualification should become more like obtaining a driver's license: relatively accessible initially, with professional competence developed and demonstrated through practical experience.

Advanced countries already employ such pathways to train professionals.

Ultimately, the labor market must become more flexible. If standardized quantitative assessments can no longer support large-scale recruitment, how will employers select new workers?

They will increasingly depend on qualitative judgments, including recommendations, reputation checks and in-depth interviews. Such methods inevitably invite complaints about fairness, while employers may discover that apparently promising recruits cannot perform adequately.

Companies therefore need greater flexibility to dismiss employees who fail to meet performance expectations.

AI cheating unquestionably threatens the foundations of society. Yet attempting to reverse technological change through enforcement and regulation alone is futile.

Perhaps these scandals offer a final warning that Korea's outdated examination, recruitment and employment systems must change.

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



