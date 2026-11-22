Minister of Planning and Budget Park Hong-keun listens to questions during a plenary session of the National Assembly's Special Committee on Budget and Accounts on Nov. 10. YONHAP

A semiconductor-led boom gives Korea time to strengthen fiscal discipline and pursue structural reform, but political conflict and spending pressures threaten to waste it.

Suh Kyoung-ho

The author is an editorial writer at the JoongAng Ilbo.





Centuries ago in Syracuse, Sicily, Dionysius II offered to exchange places for a day with Damocles, a courtier who envied his wealth and power. Damocles eagerly accepted, only to discover a sharp sword hanging above the throne by a single horsehair. Terrified that the weapon would fall on him at any moment, he begged to return to his former post.

Originally a lesson about the burdens of power, the ancient Greek moral anecdote has become a metaphor for imminent danger lurking behind apparent prosperity. Political leaders, including U.S. President John F. Kennedy, have invoked it to warn against nuclear war. At last week’s 90-minute summit between Washington, Beijing and Moscow in Shenzhen, China, Chinese President Xi Jinping compared nuclear weapons to the sword of Damocles. He, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that nuclear war cannot be won — and so must never be fought — but offered no concrete action plan.

The metaphor also applies to economic crises. What sword hangs above Korea today? With the Korea Development Institute forecasting growth in the high 3 percent range this year and next, some may see little reason for concern, but that confidence would be premature.

What is arguably most regrettable is that the semiconductor boom is allowing Korea’s precious window for structural reform to slip away. At the same time, political confrontation is intensifying, with the ruling party pursuing the unprecedented impeachment of a sitting chief justice. Legislative efforts to remove institutional barriers to reform will inevitably take a back seat.

Former Finance Minister Park Jae-wan, now chairman of the Hansun Foundation, addresses this predicament in his recently published book, “The Path to an Advanced Civilized Nation” (translated). Voters, he writes, are “rationally indifferent” to shared concerns but harbor “irrational biases” when personal interests are involved. They tend toward short-term thinking and can be swayed by misinformation.

Park also argues that society has neglected republican virtues such as respect and attentive listening while deliberation and bipartisan cooperation have disappeared; meanwhile, a dependence on a paternalistic state threatens the market economy. His remedies are structural reform and the cultivation of capable political leaders. Reform, he says, should improve productivity by developing human capabilities and restoring inclusive institutions that reinforce incentives and accountability.

Former Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong returned to a stance from his time in office. Appearing on an economics YouTube program last week, he cited the Western saying about repairing the roof while the sun shines. Many countries, he observed, have no sunshine, but some rays have blessed Korea. The roof should be repaired before the weather turns — not after.

In other words, the rapid growth and abundant tax revenue caused by the semiconductor supercycle offer an opportunity for reform. The National Assembly should act before the general election campaign gathers momentum. Unfortunately, lawmakers do not seem inclined to do so.

The ongoing budget deliberations are equally disappointing. Parliamentary standing committees have proposed adding 28 trillion won (20.8 billion) to next year’s budget. Such increases are usually trimmed during subsequent reviews. Even so, this year’s committee-level additions are unusually large.

The Future Response Fund illustrates the contradiction. The main opposition People Power Party demanded that the entire fund be scrapped, but its own committee members sought additional allocations for projects in their constituencies. Embarrassed by the inconsistency, party leaders instructed lawmakers to withdraw their requests.

The budget dispute has temporarily receded due to broader political conflict. Eventually, however, the parties will probably conclude their deliberations through reciprocal concessions dressed up as bipartisan cooperation. Observers at home and abroad will watch whether lawmakers restrain spending after substantial liquidity injections, establish safeguards for the controversial fund and increase debt repayments.

The question is not whether elected officials should influence fiscal priorities. They should. It is whether the budget process can still impose discipline when political incentives favor visible local projects over long-term national needs.

The Lee Jae Myung administration has appointed a politician, rather than a career bureaucrat, to lead the budget authority. Ruling party lawmakers once complained about living in a country “run by the Ministry of Finance and Economy” when cautious budget officials refused their spending demands. Will they obtain their desired outcome? I believe that they likely will.