Chief Justice Jo Hee-de, front row right, reads an excerpt from the Constitution during a parliamentary audit of the Supreme Court, the Judicial Research and Training Institute and other judicial bodies by the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Oct. 6. LIM HYUN-DONG





Keum Tae-sup

The author is a former lawmaker and prosecutor.





Judging by current developments, President Lee Jae Myung appears likely to face trial immediately after leaving office. Some still advocate dropping the charges, but with approval ratings low and even Democratic Party (DP) figures skeptical, such a move would be politically difficult.

What might those proceedings look like? If the DP wins the next parliamentary and presidential elections, little may change. But what if the opposition gains a parliamentary majority or takes power? Suppose the court acquits Lee or imposes a sentence substantially lighter than those received by his accomplices. Today's opposition would undoubtedly respond with hearings, parliamentary investigations and impeachment threats against the chief justice.

Chief Justice Jo Hee-de retires next June, meaning Lee would face trial under a successor he appointed. Legislation has expanded the Supreme Court from 14 to 26 justices, with Lee expected to appoint 22 during his presidency.

Conservatives would already have ample reason to question judicial impartiality. Conveniently, the DP has established a precedent they could exploit: When dissatisfied with a ruling, lawmakers can publicly attack and ridicule the judiciary.

The People Power Party (PPP) would hardly show greater restraint. Conservatives have their own hard-liners. Faced with the argument that the DP investigated a chief justice, few conservative politicians would defend judicial independence.

Political scientists Steven Levitsky and Lucan Way developed the concept of “competitive authoritarianism” to describe systems that appear democratic but operate through authoritarian practices. Elections permit changes of government, yet incumbents capture institutions intended to check their power, including the media and judiciary.

Early statements by the Blue House and DP leaders asserting the superiority of elected officials over judges helped establish a rationale for such developments.

DP lawmaker Seo Young-kyo, chair of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee, even declared during a parliamentary audit: “Make no mistake. The president is the head of state. The prime minister heads the executive branch, the chief justice heads the judiciary and the National Assembly speaker heads the legislature. The chief justice must not presume to stand equal to the head of state.”

If courts cannot restrain presidents or lawmakers, why does our Constitution enshrine separation of powers?

The danger is that one side's actions invite retaliation. The Lee administration expanded the Supreme Court, ostensibly to reduce its workload. Yet suspicions of political motives persist because the expansion followed the court's decision to overturn Lee's acquittal in an election law case and order a retrial.

If the PPP wins a parliamentary majority, what prevents it from increasing the number of justices to 100? If it also wins the presidency, a conservative president could appoint roughly 80 justices and dominate the court.

Competitive authoritarianism poses its greatest danger through a downward spiral. As governments alternate, each retaliates against its predecessor, gradually making the political system more authoritarian.

My opposition to investigating or impeaching Chief Justice Jo is not merely a disagreement with the ruling camp's assessment of him. Attacking courts because politicians dislike their rulings opens the gates to disaster. The DP risks inflicting lasting damage on Korea's constitutional order.

Recently, I heard a lawmaker from the Rebuilding Korea Party, which broadly supports the administration, being interviewed. The lawmaker openly argued that impeaching the chief justice would immediately raise the president's approval rating, and criticized the DP for hesitating.

I wondered whether that lawmaker had considered what Korea would become if every change of government brought another chief justice's impeachment.

The thought was deeply troubling. The understanding that politics should pursue the common good and gradually improve society increasingly feels like a distant memory.