President Lee Jae Myung, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump hold a summit at a hotel in New York on Sept. 22 on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Seoul should integrate security and economic negotiations with Washington to strengthen the alliance and its long-term competitiveness.





Kim Byung-yeon

The author is a chaired professor of economics at Seoul National University.





U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Park Steel recently described South Korea-U.S. relations as experiencing turbulence. Yet the situation feels considerably worse. Neither the alliance nor Korea's broader national strategy appears to have a clear direction.

Two structural problems explain this uncertainty. First, the divide is widening between the so-called autonomy camp and alliance camp. President Lee Jae Myung appears to seek balance by accommodating both groups, but their competing perspectives are producing policy inconsistencies and conflict. Second, security and economic negotiations with Washington remain disconnected, preventing South Korea from finding ways to reduce security risks while securing economic benefits.

The ideological divide cannot be resolved quickly. The two camps differ over the international order's future and whether relations with North Korea or the United States deserve greater priority. Their arguments require sustained debate. For now, addressing the separation between security and economic policy is more practical.

That separation is an Achilles' heel of South Korean governance. Government ministries and state-funded research institutes retain organizational structures designed for an era when these issues were relatively distinct. The National Security Office handles North Korea and security, while the presidential policy office concentrates on investment and tariff negotiations. Without effective coordination, benefits in one area may be lost through decisions in another. Conflicting strategic messages only deepen public anxiety.

Economists Andrei Shleifer and Robert Vishny illustrate this problem in their paper “Corruption” (1993). Suppose glass and steel, complementary inputs in automobile production, are supplied by separate monopolists. Each supplier raises prices without considering how reduced demand for its product affects the other. If one company supplies both, however, it considers these interactions and maximizes combined profits. Sales increase, allowing greater automobile production.

The lesson for government is straightforward: When agencies maximize their own achievements independently, the nation's overall interests can suffer.

History offers examples. Germany completed Nord Stream 2 to import Russian natural gas directly, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine prevented the pipeline from operating. Germany had emphasized economic advantages while underestimating the geopolitical leverage created by energy dependence.

Conversely, excessive emphasis on security can undermine economic interests. The Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in 1979 to preserve a friendly government. The prolonged conflict imposed mounting economic costs and diplomatic isolation, contributing to the Soviet collapse in 1991.

Lee's administration has failed to capture the combined benefits of security and economic cooperation in negotiations with Washington. Although North Korea's nuclear threat makes stronger defense capabilities increasingly necessary, South Korea has constrained its investment options by requiring commercial viability, unlike the U.S.-Japan memorandum of understanding.

This approach misses opportunities to exchange what Korea needs for what Washington wants, generating mutual benefits and deepening the alliance.

Admittedly, the special law governing investment in the United States permits exceptions. Projects lacking sufficient commercial returns may proceed for compelling reasons, including national security or supply chain stability, provided the relevant National Assembly committee gives prior consent. But securing that consent under today's parliamentary conditions is uncertain. Officials may also fear that strategic judgments will become grounds for political reprisals after a change of government.

Under such institutional incentives, bureaucrats have every reason to avoid decisions that could expose them to blame. Negotiations then stagnate, inadvertently strengthening the autonomy camp's argument that dialogue with North Korea should take precedence over deeper cooperation with Washington.

This is not an argument for sacrificing economic interests to security. Rather, a narrow focus on financial profitability risks overlooking strategic returns. Investment in the United States should help create an integrated advanced manufacturing ecosystem across both countries, strengthening Korea's competitiveness in high-value industries of the future.

Trust accumulated through such cooperation should, in turn, support a joint blueprint for enhancing South Korea's defense capabilities. Investment, industrial policy and security commitments should reinforce one another instead of being negotiated in isolation. Such an approach would give both governments stronger reasons to sustain cooperation even when individual projects involve difficult trade-offs.

To achieve this, South Korea needs a permanent institution that integrates negotiations with Washington, assesses economic and security benefits together and shares responsibility for strategic decisions. It must become a routine feature of national policymaking.

The ruling and opposition parties should also agree that lawful policies intended to strengthen the alliance will not invite partisan retaliation after power changes hands. Without that assurance, officials will continue choosing caution over strategic opportunity.

South Korea's national interests, including strategic autonomy, will grow not outside the alliance but through a deeper partnership with the United States.