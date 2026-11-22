Kim Il Sung visits an air unit in Sinuiju in November 1945. It is unclear whether the visit took place before or after the Sinuiju student uprising. JOONGANG PHOTO

A 1945 student protest in Sinuiju against communist rule and Soviet occupation was met with deadly force and mass arrests.

Roh Jeong-tae

The author is a writer and senior fellow at the Institute for Social and Economic Research.





Sinuiju, a city in North Pyongan Province in what is now North Korea, lies on the northwestern tip of the Korean Peninsula, across the Yalu River from the Chinese city of Dandong. A railway hub surrounded by farmland, the city was prosperous before Korea’s liberation from Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule.

On Nov. 23, 1945, more than 5,000 demonstrators gathered in Sinuiju. The protesters, most of them middle school students, marched through the streets, shouting, “Drive out the communists,” and “Soviet troops, go home.” Communist security forces and Soviet troops opened fire with machine guns and artillery and even deployed fighter planes, brutally suppressing the Sinuiju student uprising against communism.

Liberation had come “like a thief in the night.” Christianity had spread across the province.

Beginning in late September of that year, Soviet forces moved south into the region and established a military administration; backed by Moscow, the communist party, led by North Korea founder Kim Il Sung, acted as an occupying authority.

Conflict with residents was inevitable. The party rejected private property and religious freedom, and locals’ resentment toward Soviet soldiers grew following reports of looting and sexual violence.

The fuse was lit on Nov. 18. Soviet troops and communist authorities violently broke up an event organized by the Christian Social Democratic Party in Yongampo in Yongcheon County. One church member was killed, and students and demonstrators were injured.

News of the crackdown reached Sinuiju’s middle school students, prompting their protest. Soviet forces used lethal force against demonstrations in occupied territory. Official figures put the death toll at 23 and the number of injured at more than 700. More than 10 arrested students were sent to prison camps in Siberia, where they experienced forced labor and ideological re-education.

Ham Seok-heon, who was then in charge of education for the North Pyongan Province’s self-governing committee, later wrote about the brutality in an essay titled “The Sinuiju Student Incident That I Experienced” (1971), published in the November 1971 issue of the journal Ssi-al-ui Sori.

“By around noon, word came of the students’ arrival. [...] A few gunshots rang out. Han Ung, the head of the security department, and his subordinate Cha Jeong-sam shouted, ‘Shoot! Shoot!’ [...] The body was still warm. His eyes were wide open. […] Why had he died? Why?”

Korean history is marked by tragedy, and the Sinuiju student uprising was among its earliest chapters. Differing political opinions must never become grounds for denying or distorting historical facts.