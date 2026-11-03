Presidential Chief of Staff Lim Kwang-hyun, right, answers lawmakers' questions during a National Assembly Steering Committee audit of the presidential office and related agencies at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, on Oct. 29. KIM JONG-HO







Im Jang-hyuk

The author is a lawyer and the head of the political news department at the JoongAng Ilbo.





“A chief of staff should barely be noticed. Kang [Hoon-sik] was far too visible.”

That was how a figure in the ruling camp described the ideal presidential chief of staff when we met privately, 10 days after news emerged on Sept. 21 that Kang Hoon-sik had offered his resignation. The source belongs to the so-called Gyeonggi-Seongnam network, reportedly close to Jeong Jin-sang, a longtime confidant of President Lee Jae Myung.

Perhaps Kang's prominence had become uncomfortable for that circle. The comment suggested that what looked like energetic service to the president from outside could be perceived inside the ruling coalition as an intrusion into established channels of influence. Acting on presidential assignments, he traveled across the Middle East, Europe and Canada to secure defense exports and diversify energy imports. During his 499 days in office, Kang was an unusually hands-on problem solver.

Most predecessors were political managers who operated discreetly, managing schedules, relationships and internal disputes rather than negotiating deals. One exception was Kim Jeong-ryeom, who coordinated economic development for more than nine years under former President Park Chung Hee. Moon Hee-sang, the first chief of staff under late president Roh Moo-hyun, once called himself a folding screen. Kim Ki-choon, regarded as powerful under former president Park Geun-hye, demonstrated during her influence-peddling trial how little he actually knew of the president's secrets.

Kang moved to the forefront of diplomacy and trade as the administration confronted trade disputes triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump and energy shortages following the Iran war. Lee increasingly trusted Kang's ability to find political solutions to seemingly intractable problems. Their close relationship itself attracted attention. As Kang's influence expanded over appointments, politics and policy, he also helped contain controversy surrounding Kim Hyun-ji, the president's first personal secretary, whose influence prompted the expression that everything passed through her.

Eventually, however, Kang's status as an outsider to the Gyeonggi-Seongnam inner circle exposed his limitations. A senior Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker praised his ability to deliver unwelcome advice without offending superiors. Yet Kang could not persuade Lee to declare that criminal charges against him would not be withdrawn during his presidency. Nor could he curb the president's excessive exposure through social media and live Cabinet broadcasts, despite the political damage. He sometimes prevailed in personnel disputes but ultimately failed to resist pressure for patronage appointments from the inner circle.

In “The Gatekeepers” (2017), American journalist Chris Whipple examines White House chiefs of staff from Richard Nixon through Donald Trump's first term. His recurring lessons are clear: Chiefs must convey competing views rather than impose their own, control access to the president, deliver uncomfortable truths and receive genuine authority to manage presidential aides.

There is insufficient information to grade Kang conclusively against these standards. The visible record cannot reveal private conversations with the president or appointments he tried to prevent. Still, his performance appeared to improve sharply after taking office before declining around the June 3 local elections.

His successor, Lim Kwang-hyun, apologized for personnel failures during Kang's tenure at a National Assembly audit on Thursday, his first parliamentary appearance as chief of staff. Five ministerial nominees had fallen, he acknowledged, expressing regret as chairman of the personnel committee.

Can Lim compensate for his predecessor's shortcomings? One distinction is clear: He is closer to the president's inner circle. His appointment from the leadership of the National Tax Service appeared surprising, but many DP insiders were unsurprised.

Around May last year, when Lee's election victory seemed likely, aides carrying yellow envelopes were frequently seen moving between Lee's and Lim's parliamentary offices. One pro-Lee source said insiders knew that Kim Hyun-ji, then an aide, regularly sought Lim's advice on personnel matters.

There are also accounts that Lim's brother-in-law, lawyer Lee Seung-yeop, helped forge the relationship after defending Lee in a 2018 case threatening his eligibility for public office. Trust developed. That proximity may provide Lim with the leverage Kang lacked, but it also raises the question of whether loyalty will make honest disagreement harder.

Can Lim use that trust to rescue a president whose approval rating has fallen into the 30 percent range? If he follows Whipple's prescription and speaks uncomfortable truths, his first recommendation should be simple: “Please cut back on social media and live broadcasts. Get enough sleep.”