The Daejeon Fire Headquarters and other agencies conduct a joint wildfire suppression drill at Sajeong Park on Mount Bomun in Jung District, Daejeon, on Nov. 12. DAEJEON METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT/YONHAP

Kim Byeong-jo

The author is a professor at the Graduate School of Public Administration at Seoul National University.





The government’s proposed budget for 2027 allocates 760.5 billion won ($566.2 million) in fire safety grants, down 289.8 billion won, or 27.6 percent, from this year’s 1.05 trillion won. The government attributes the decline to projected tax revenues following falling tobacco sales and adjustments to last year’s revenues. Because 45 percent of the individual consumption tax on tobacco finances fire safety grants, declining tobacco sales have inevitably reduced funding for fire services.

Firefighters were reclassified from local to national civil servants in 2020 under the Moon Jae-in administration. Yet of the 6.51 trillion won allocated for their salaries this year, the central government covers only 8.4 percent, or 549.6 billion won, leaving local governments to shoulder the remaining 91.6 percent. That latter share has actually risen from 87.8 percent in 2021.

Under the government’s original budget proposal, central government funding for firefighters would fall to 422.5 billion won, or 6.1 percent of next year’s 6.94 trillion won personnel budget, leaving local governments responsible for the other 93.9 percent.

With fixed personnel expenses consuming most of their budgets, fire departments have little room to replace aging equipment or purchase protective gear. According to the Seoul Metropolitan Fire & Disaster Headquarters, 124 of the city’s 1,128 firefighting vehicles have exceeded their designated service life, more than double last year’s 61. But only 79 are scheduled to be replaced next year.

The government and National Assembly have recently begun addressing these problems. Senior government and ruling party officials discussed providing 2 trillion won for urgent and essential firefighting investments. The National Assembly’s Public Administration and Security Committee approved an additional 2.03 trillion won to raise the central government’s share of personnel expenses to around 30 percent.

The increase still requires approval from the Special Committee on Budget and Accounts and the plenary session, and funding sources remain undecided. The interior minister said that a governmentwide fiscal decentralization task force would consider converting national taxes into local ones or increasing the statutory rate for local allocation taxes.

Budgetary arrangements require annual renegotiation. Having local governments finance most national civil servants’ salaries contradicts the purpose of the 2020 reform. The law should establish national and local funding shares, with revenue sources independent of tobacco sales. Otherwise, declining smoking rates will turn successful public health policies into financial losses for fire services. The National Assembly Budget Office has recommended a similar approach.

Legislative changes take time. An interim measure could involve raising the individual consumption tax on tobacco. Introduced in 2015, the tax has remained at 594 won per cigarette pack, meaning inflation has eroded its real value over 11 years. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, or the OECD, also noted in this year’s economic survey of Korea that tobacco taxation remains relatively low among member countries.

Suppose the individual consumption tax on conventional cigarettes and heated tobacco products were raised by approximately 300 won per pack, leaving other tobacco taxes and health promotion levies unchanged. Based on 2024 sales of roughly 3.5 billion packs, annual revenues would increase by over 1 trillion won, generating more than 450 billion won in additional fire safety grants.

Actual gains would be smaller, as higher prices discourage consumption, but they would sufficiently offset next year’s shortfall. Changing the allocation ratio would reduce funding for essential regional medical services, which will receive the remaining 55 percent beginning in 2027. Raising the tax would benefit both sectors while imposing a considerably smaller burden than the 2,000 won price increase in 2015.

However, this plan would not eliminate tobacco dependence. The government has proposed converting the expiring local education tax on tobacco, worth approximately 1.5 trillion won annually, into a local housing welfare tax. Ruling party lawmakers favor redirecting it to fire services through a regional resource and facility tax, which would provide immediate funding but deepen tobacco dependence. Tobacco taxation also disproportionately burdens lower-income households. Any increase should therefore accompany legislation establishing funding shares.

Budget deliberations continue until early December. Beyond increasing next year’s appropriations, the government and National Assembly must agree on plans to establish the central government’s financial responsibility, reducing the risks that firefighters face when entering burning buildings with outdated equipment.