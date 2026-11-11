A bill to appoint a special counsel to investigate allegations of fabricated investigations and indictments by the prosecution, National Intelligence Service and Board of Audit and Inspection under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration passes the National Assembly on Nov. 6 following a filibuster. Of the Assembly's 299 members, 168 participated in the vote, with 167 voting in favor and one against. The People Power Party boycotted the vote. YONHAP









Yeh Young-june

The author is the head of the editorial board at the JoongAng Ilbo.





Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk last week raised concerns about the controversial special counsel bill targeting allegedly fabricated indictments. Under the principle of separating investigation from prosecution, prosecutors are barred from conducting investigations. Yet the bill grants investigative powers to prosecutors assigned to the special counsel, potentially violating constitutional and legal principles.

Cho was not denying that fabricated indictments existed or opposing the withdrawal of charges. Rather, he upheld the principle that laws must remain consistent within a coherent legal system. It is a fundamental doctrine taught in law schools. Cho, after all, was a law professor before entering politics.

The Democratic Party (DP) once insisted that justice would prevail if prosecutors were stripped of investigative powers. National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee Chair Seo Young-kyo called the separation of investigation and prosecution “the people's command.” Former DP Chair Jung Cheong-rae described it as the party's irreversible position and the governing philosophy of President Lee Jae Myung's administration.

Even President Lee abandoned his belief that prosecutors should retain supplementary investigative powers. Yet the revised Criminal Procedure Act and the newly passed special counsel law now contradict each other on the very principle the party declared inviolable.

Both cannot be right. DP lawmakers who supported the revised Criminal Procedure Act should have opposed the special counsel bill. None did. They argue that an exception inserted into supplementary provisions makes the arrangement legal. But exceptions created whenever politically convenient turn legislation into a patchwork and hollow out the rule of law.

Politicians may call such reversals flexibility. More accurately, they represent collective expediency masquerading as conviction. Convenience has defeated conviction. Cho's criticism exposes an uncomfortable truth: The DP's prosecutorial reforms were never grounded in unwavering principles.

Why, then, restore investigative powers to prosecutors? The answer is investigative competence.

Repeated inquiries by the Ministry of Justice and prosecution, followed by a parliamentary investigation mobilizing the DP's resources, produced no decisive findings. Who else could handle such a difficult investigation? Evidently, even the governing party recognizes that prosecutors possess the necessary expertise.

Having deprived them even of supplementary investigative powers, the administration has inflicted enormous damage on the country's overall investigative capacity. Knowingly imposing such losses would, in corporate terms, resemble a breach of fiduciary duty.

But a more fundamental issue remains.

Public support for prosecutorial reform arose from legitimate concerns about selective investigations: Prosecutors aggressively pursued cases favored by those in power while neglecting politically inconvenient ones. Such practices were associated with the former Supreme Prosecutors' Office Central Investigation Department and special investigation divisions at district prosecutors' offices. Investigations involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee illustrate how prosecutorial conduct could change with the government in power.

Special counsels were originally intended to prevent precisely such abuses. When ordinary prosecutors failed to investigate powerful figures adequately, opposition parties demanded independent investigations, often forcing reluctant governing parties to accept them. Opposition parties typically influenced the selection process, and special counsel investigations became opportunities to scrutinize those in power.

That arrangement has been reversed. The governing party now uses its parliamentary majority to push through special counsel investigations while the opposition resists. A special counsel selected by the majority party and appointed by the president is inherently vulnerable to political influence.

This amounts to reviving the old special investigation divisions, or the “political prosecution” the DP once condemned, under the guise of independent investigations.

The previous special counsel investigating the insurrection allegations at least had justification: an unprecedented, unconstitutional declaration of martial law. The fabricated-indictment investigation has no comparable rationale. Rather than checking those currently in power, it seeks to protect or rescue them.

Many people claiming injustice from past prosecutorial investigations still seek redress at courts in Seoul's Seocho District. Why should cases involving the president alone receive the extraordinary privilege of a special counsel?

Abolishing prosecutors' special investigation divisions only to replace them with special counsels wielding even greater investigative authority betrays the purpose of reform. Driving away a wolf only to invite a fiercer tiger makes little sense.

Once the bill reaches the Cabinet next week, the decision will rest with the president, who holds the power of veto.