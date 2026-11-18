Read more
-
CSAT AI cheating fears reveal weaknesses
Authorities are urged to prevent disruptions, protect fairness and overhaul safeguards against AI-assisted cheating.
-
The age of exams is over
A tax accountant cheating scandal shows why Korea must rethink what high-stakes tests truly measure.
-
Busan seniors get a CSAT send-off
Teachers and younger students cheered on Jurye Girls’ High School seniors as they prepared for Thursday’s national college entrance exam.
-
G-Star 2026 to kick off without Nexon, NC and Netmarble
This year's G-Star, Korea's largest game exhibition, is set to welcome 1,237 companies, but three of the country's biggest game publishers — NC, Netmarble and Nexon — are absent from all four days of the show.