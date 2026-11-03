Several signs advertising apartments for urgent sale are displayed at a real estate agency in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 3. At a Cabinet meeting that day, President Lee Jae Myung cited falling apartment transaction prices in major neighborhoods and an increase in properties listed for sale. NEWS1

Lee Jae Myung's fixation on selective price declines in parts of Seoul overlooks broader market pressures and could deepen uncertainty over housing policy.

President Lee Jae Myung said at yesterday's Cabinet meeting that apartment listings in Seoul were increasing rapidly, transaction volumes were falling sharply and actual transaction prices in major neighborhoods were declining surprisingly fast. He also questioned whether housing statistics were being properly communicated to the public, suggesting that parties benefiting from rising prices were selectively presenting data to steer public opinion.

Lee is correct that apartment prices have recently fallen more sharply in Seoul's three affluent Gangnam districts: Gangnam, Seocho and Songpa. Statistics released last week by the Korea Real Estate Board confirmed the declines. Media reports also described substantial drops in actual transaction prices at prominent apartment complexes slated for reconstruction, ranging from hundreds of millions to billions of won.

But another fact is equally undeniable. According to the same government statistics, Seoul apartment prices have risen for 90 consecutive weeks. Although the pace of increases has slowed considerably, neighborhoods outside Gangnam, including Seongbuk and Seodaemun, remain strong. Prices rose in all 22 Seoul districts outside the three Gangnam districts. Meanwhile, instability in the jeonse (lump-sum deposit) and monthly rental markets shows little sign of easing.

It is hardly surprising that opposition politicians responded sharply, suggesting that because the administration cannot control housing prices, it is now trying to control the statistics instead.

To be sure, questions about the accuracy of weekly apartment price statistics are nothing new. When transaction volumes decline, as they have recently, the gap between statistical indicators and market conditions can widen. Won Hee-ryong, land minister under the previous administration, raised similar concerns about weekly figures.

Although that administration failed to resolve the issue, efforts to produce more reliable housing statistics would be worthwhile. But discrediting existing data without offering a credible alternative or accusing those who profit from rising prices of manipulating public perceptions will only create confusion and division.

Stabilizing housing prices requires supply policies that command market confidence and consistency in government policy. Neither can be replaced by selective interpretations of market indicators.

As Lee has argued, Korea must move beyond an economy excessively dependent on property speculation if it hopes to secure a sustainable future. Few would dispute that objective. Yet achieving it requires more than identifying encouraging price declines in selected neighborhoods while overlooking broader market pressures.

The president increasingly resembles someone performing a rain dance, continuing until rain finally falls. Repeatedly celebrating falling apartment prices in a handful of districts as evidence of an improving housing market risks turning policy into wishful thinking.